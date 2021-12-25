2 Raiders defensive backs return for Sunday’s game

The Raiders’ depleted secondary received good news, as two players were activated before Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) runs through a drill during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Safety Tyree Gillespie was officially activated from injured reserve and is expected to be pressed into duty in a depleted Raiders secondary Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

It was one of several transactions the team made Saturday.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs will return, as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He missed last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive the morning of the game. Cornerback Brandon Facyson and safety Roderic Teamer remain on the list, along with offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Safety Johnathan Abram was formally placed on injured reserve, two days after undergoing season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

That means Gillespie, a rookie who has played seven snaps on defense all season, could be pressed into more extensive duty Sunday.

“There are high expectations. When you get a chance to get on the field, everybody holds everybody accountable,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said of the possibility of Gillespie getting playing time. “And I think a player feels that. I’ve always believed that when there’s expectations like that, you generally rise to the level of expectation as a whole.”

The Raiders also activated guard Lester Cotton, defensive back Kavon Frazier, wide receiver Tyron Johnson and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad.

