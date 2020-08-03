2 Raiders, including ex-UNLV player, opt out of season

The Raiders announced several transactions Monday, including that former UNLV player Jeremiah Valoaga had opted out of the season.

Detroit Lions defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga (78) stretches during a joint practice with the Oakland Raiders at their NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Two Raiders have been added to the growing list of NFL players opting out of the 2020 season.

Former UNLV defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga and cornerback D.J. Killings are the first two players from the organization to make the decision.

The moves were confirmed by an official transaction announced by the team as they were placed on the reserve/opt out list.

Valoaga has spent time with the Lions, Dolphins and 49ers. He was claimed off waivers in December and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in April.

Killings is a cornerback who spent last year on injured reserve for the Raiders and was re-signed in May.

Seven players were also waived by the team on Monday as the Raiders try to trim their roster ahead of a league-mandated reduction for training camp due to the coronavirus pandemic and canceled preseason games.

Any potential competition to determine the Raiders’ placekicker to start the season has apparently been settled before it really began.

Utah State rookie Dominik Eberle was one of the players waived, leaving incumbent Daniel Carlson as the only kicker on the roster.

Linebacker Marquel Lee, a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2017, was waived with a failed physical designation.

He had been placed on the physically unable to perform list upon reporting to training camp last week.

Tight end Paul Butler and veteran center Erik Magnuson headlined the list of cuts.

Rookie defensive back Jordan Brown, long snapper Liam McCullough and wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams were all released.

