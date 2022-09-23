93°F
2 Raiders starters out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 2:16 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2022 - 2:20 pm
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is helped off the field after a big hit forced a fumb ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is helped off the field after a big hit forced a fumble losing to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game agai ...
Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Two Raiders starters — linebacker Denzel Perryman and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow — were listed as out Friday for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.

Perryman has an ankle injury, and Renfrow suffered a concussion in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Starting running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable after missing the past two practices because of illness.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

