2 Raiders starters out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee
Two Raiders starters — wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman — were listed as out Friday for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.
Perryman has an ankle injury, and Renfrow suffered a concussion in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Starting running back Josh Jacobs was listed as questionable after missing the past two practices because of illness.
