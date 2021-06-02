2 rookies catching the attention of Raiders veterans

The Raiders made additions to their secondary through the draft and free agency, and Trevon Moehrig and Nate Hobbs, two of those draft picks, have been impressive.

Las Vegas Raiders' Trevon Moehrig warms up during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

As the Raiders continue with OTAs, two rookie defensive backs are catching the attention of their veteran teammates.

One of whom is being counted on to provide an immediate lift for the club’s revamped defense.

Safety Trevon Moehrig, a second-round pick from TCU, has been everything the Raiders envisioned at this stage of his development and is on the fast track to claiming the starting job at free safety. podcast

The other is Nate Hobbs, a fifth-round pick from Illinois. The Raiders like his toughness and versatility. He’s expected to get a long look at the open slot cornerback position.,

Moehrig continues to flash a smooth feel for the position and a beyond-his-age mature presence. The Raiders traded up in the second round to select him with the 43rd pick and have made it clear they expect him to win the starting job opposite strong safety Johnathan Abram.

“He has a very calm nature about him,” said Raiders tight end Darren Waller. “He doesn’t really get too flustered or all over the place or out of control. He seems very dialed in and on top of what he’s doing.”

He already has impressed his older teammates with demeanor and confidence.

“I feel like he’s going to be really talented,” said Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen. “He practices hard. He goes through his drills really well. I like the way he approaches practice. I feel like he’s going to be a really good player for us.”

The secondary as a whole has captured the attention of some offensive players, with the rookies and younger players now following the lead of veteran cornerback Casey Hayward and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“Just an overall sense of belief, that’s the biggest thing. Everyone believes in something back there,” said Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. “And I think that’s great.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.