Raiders News

2 top Raiders draft picks won’t be ready for start of training camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2023 - 1:23 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2023 - 1:26 pm
Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory ...
Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Raiders rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in April’s draft, will start his first NFL training camp on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, which is designated for players who have suffered injuries outside of NFL activities.

It was expected that Wilson, who suffered a foot injury at Texas Tech last November, would start his Raiders career under this designation.

The Raiders want to get his conditioning ramped up before green-lighting him as a full participant in training camp. Wilson has not played or practiced fully since suffering the injury.

The Raiders will also put rookie defensive tackle Byron Young, a third-round pick from Alabama, on the physically unable to perform list. The Raiders did not provide specifics about his injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

