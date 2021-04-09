74°F
Raiders

2021 NFL Draft: Top offensive prospects for the Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2021 - 10:39 am
 

Every Friday in April leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Adam Hill will evaluate players at various skill positions and determine which of those could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In episode two, they look at the path the Raiders could take selecting offensive players. From offensive tackles, guards and wide receivers, Adam and Heidi give insight to some of the top prospects at their respective skill positions and break down why they may be chosen by the Silver and Black.

Related: NFL Draft 2021: What will the Raiders do at 17?

