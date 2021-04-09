2021 NFL Draft: Top offensive prospects for the Raiders

Adam Hill and Heidi Fang look at offensive tackles, guards, wide receivers and some of the other top offensive prospects the Raiders should consider in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Every Friday in April leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Adam Hill will evaluate players at various skill positions and determine which of those could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In episode two, they look at the path the Raiders could take selecting offensive players. From offensive tackles, guards and wide receivers, Adam and Heidi give insight to some of the top prospects at their respective skill positions and break down why they may be chosen by the Silver and Black.

Related: NFL Draft 2021: What will the Raiders do at 17?

Follow Adam Hill’s draft analysis on VegasNation.com or on Twitter @AdamHillLVRJ. Follow Heidi Fang on Twitter @HeidiFang.