2021 NFL Draft: What will the Raiders do at 17?

Every Friday in April leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Adam Hill will evaluate players at various skill positions and determine which of those could be a fit for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In episode one, they give an overview of possible directions the Silver and Black could go at number 17 in the draft. Will it be offensive or defensive? They also break down the chances the Raiders abandon the idea of drafting for positional needs and go after the best player available on the board in the first round.

