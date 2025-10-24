2026 mock draft: Is this the year Raiders grab QB of the future?

The Raiders are on track to pick in the top 10 of the draft once again. That could mean this is the year they look to take their quarterback of the future.

The Raiders didn’t expect to be 2-5 going into their bye week.

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek were supposed to breath new life into the organization. Instead, the Raiders are in the midst of another lost season.

That means, once again, fans will spend most of the second half of the campaign thinking about the draft instead of playoff scenarios. So here’s an early look at how the first round could play out in April, based on current records:

1. Jets

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Jets owner Woody Johnson openly complained about his team’s quarterback play at the NFL meetings in New York this week, so it’s a safe bet his club will be in the market for a passer. Mendoza isn’t a lock to be the first quarterback taken, but he gets the nod here for now.

2. Dolphins

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami (Florida)

The Dolphins have all kinds of holes to fill. Here they take a potential impact player from right down the road.

3. Saints

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

The Saints could take another shot at a quarterback here, but there may not be one that interests them this early.

4. Titans

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Titans have to get quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, some protection. And some more weapons. He needs help.

5. Ravens

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Ravens won’t be picking this high when the season ends. But for now, they could look to bolster a defensive front that’s been awful this year.

6. Browns

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Browns are another team that could dip their toes in the quarterback market, but instead they choose to add a strong weapon on the outside.

7. Raiders

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

There’s a reason some quarterback-needy teams didn’t take one ahead of the Raiders’ pick. It’s not a great draft for potential franchise passers.

Still, the Raiders have to do something at the position, just to give their fans some hope.

Moore has looked great at times and pedestrian at others. He has elite accuracy but is not super mobile. Other quarterbacks could emerge before the draft, but the bottom line for the Raiders is they need to find a successor for Geno Smith.

8. Giants

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Florida)

The Giants appear to have hit on quarterback Jaxson Dart, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Now they have to make sure he’s protected.

9. Cardinals

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese could be a good fit for coach Jonathan Gannon’s system. Assuming Gannon survives after a 2-5 start.

10. Texans

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

It’s pretty tough to tell if quarterback C.J. Stroud is regressing for the Texans or if he’s just running for his life every week. Proctor would help Houston find out.

11. Bengals

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

The Bengals have to keep loading up on impactful defensive players. Maybe some offensive linemen, too. But defensive help should be a priority.

12. Commanders

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Commanders have gotten decent safety play, but they need more bodies in the secondary with some contracts coming up. Downs could be too good to pass on.

13. Vikings

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Running back Jordan Mason is signed for another year, but Love would give quarterback J.J. McCarthy another playmaker to lean on as he grows into the offense.

14. Cowboys

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

The Cowboys are under a lot of pressure to find a replacement for Micah Parsons after he was traded to the Packers. Bailey probably can’t fill those shoes, but he will help Dallas’ pass rush.

15. Rams (from Falcons)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Matthew Stafford can’t play forever, can he? If the Rams do need to look for a replacement, Simpson has worked his way into the conversation for best quarterback in this class.

16. Panthers

LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

This is probably Downs’ floor, as he would be a great fit for the Panthers. Carolina, since he’s off the board, goes with the best defensive player available.

17. Chiefs

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Chiefs’ top three cornerbacks will all have their contracts expire in the next two years. Kansas City is going to need reinforcements.

18. Bears

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The Bears have been atrocious against the run this year. Banks is going to be a star during the draft process, as he has freakish athleticism for a player listed at 330 pounds.

19. Browns (from Jaguars)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Browns traded the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft, which the Jaguars used to select two-way standout Travis Hunter, to get another first-round pick this year. Here Cleveland uses their two first-round picks to select a wide receiver and a cornerback. Oh, the irony.

20. Chargers

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The Chargers started to address their pass rush by trading with the Ravens for Odafe Oweh, but they still need to add depth on the edge.

21. Bills

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Bills took cornerback Max Hairston in the first round of the 2025 draft, but he has yet to play in a game due to a knee injury. Buffalo probably needs more help in the secondary even when Hairston gets healthy.

22. Seahawks

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

The Seahawks have done a good job investing in their offensive line and may be a guard away from a standout unit. Ioane could be Seattle’s missing piece.

23. Rams

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is getting older and has an expiring contract. Lomu could be his replacement.

24. Lions

Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon

The Lions have been looking for the perfect partner for star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Uiagalelei could be it.

25. Steelers

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Steelers need another weapon to play alongside wide receiver DK Metcalf. Though there’s always a chance Pittsburgh adds one before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

26. Broncos

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Coach Sean Payton wants a tight end for quarterback Bo Nix to work with. The Broncos tried Evan Engram, but he and Nix haven’t clicked.

27. Buccaneers

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles could be a perfect long-term replacement for linebacker Lavonte David. The only question with him is whether a team picking earlier falls in love with him.

28. Eagles

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Eagles need a running mate for cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Hood could fit the bill.

29. Patriots

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is too good to still be on the board here. The Patriots wouldn’t pass up the chance to take him and give quarterback Drake Maye another weapon.

30. 49ers

Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

Lew suffered a season-ending knee injury last week and it will be interesting to see how that affects his draft stock.

31. Cowboys (from Packers)

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

The Cowboys, after addressing their need at edge rusher earlier, bolster their interior with this pick. Their defense could use the help.

32. Colts

A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State

The Colts are looking for more playmakers on defense. Harris matches that description.

