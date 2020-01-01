3 areas that remain in question for Raiders

The Raiders made progress this year, but there is still work to do. Here are some lingering concerns.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — In spite of a late-season tailspin that sabotaged their playoff efforts and produced a second straight losing season, valid reasons for optimism remain as the Raiders look to next season in Las Vegas.

But the last 12 months obviously didn’t solve all the team’s problems. As they begin the process of putting their offseason plan together, here are three lingering concerns.

1. Derek Carr

Looking back, the Raiders nearly executed a perfect plan to transform their offense and give Carr the chance to perform with all the pieces around him. A revamped offensive line, young weapons like Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow, a productive No. 2 wide receiver in Tyrell Williams and, of course, dynamic receiver Antonio Brown.

At long last, Carr would get the keys to a top-flight offense and Raiders coach Jon Gruden would get a fair look at the sixth-year quarterback. Carr’s ability to capitalize on the talent around him would determine whether he was Gruden’s long-term quarterback or if the Raiders needed to look for a new one.

Brown blew that up, of course, by talking and acting his way out of Oakland. To a lesser extent, so too did the season-long foot problems of Williams that prevented him from running and separating like he normally does.

The Raiders were potent everywhere on offense but on the perimeter, where a lack of downfield firepower was frustratingly evident.

As a result, the Raiders got another incomplete look at Carr, who was either reluctant to push the ball downfield or simply decided there were rarely any vertical options to exploit.

He put together a solid enough year, with a career-high 4,054 yards passing and 21 touchdowns against just eight interceptions while completing 70.4 percent of his passes.

But he did it playing a mostly safe brand of football, averaging just 6.6 yards per pass attempt, and rarely seemed willing to take big chances, even when the Raiders needed him to make plays with his arm and legs.

The point is, the Raiders would certainly have a much better read on Carr had Brown stuck around and Williams been healthy.

Six years into a career should be long enough to determine Carr’s upside as a quarterback. But given all the coaching and personnel issues and changes Carr has dealt with over that time, it’s still fair to wonder if he’s gotten a fair chance to shine.

2. The linebackers

The Raiders had so many holes in their defensive roster going into last offseason it was impossible to address all of them. The drafting of defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and safety Johnathan Abram was a step in the right direction.

But the Raiders were unable to solve their issue at linebacker. And when stopgap veteran Vontaze Burfict was lost to a season-ending suspension in early October, the position took a major turn for the worse.

In today’s football, where linebackers are being asked to lend support in the run and pass game — and sometimes as pass rushers — an inability to be that versatile isn’t just noticeable, it’s easily exploitable.

The Raiders saw that time and again when opposing quarterbacks savaged the defense with underneath pass routes that dragged linebackers ill-equipped to keep up behind running backs, slot receivers and tight ends.

The good news is the Raiders have plenty of money under the cap to get capable reinforcements. And there is plenty of draft capital to use to add a dynamic young player.

3, Daniel Carlson

The Raiders thought they struck gold last season when they scooped up rookie kicker Daniel Carlson after he quickly fell out of favor with the Minnesota Vikings. Carlson connected on 16 of 17 field-goal attempts and converted all 18 of his extra-point attempts. He made 15 straight field goals to end the season, including a game-winner, and his 94.1 field-goal percentage was a Raiders record.

The kicking position seemed secure for years to come. Or so the Raiders thought.

Then came a head-scratching second-half stumble this season. Carlson missed six field goals and two extra-point attempts over the last nine games.

Carlson will get a chance to keep the job in training camp. But it behooves the Raiders to bring in competition just in case he fails.

