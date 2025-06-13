3 observations after the Raiders’ 3-day minicamp

From third-year tight end Michael Mayer, to the rookie class and the offensive line, here are some developments from the Raiders’ three-day mandatory minicamp.

Many predicted that Pete Carroll would cut short the final day of a three-day mandatory minicamp, but the Raiders coach did the complete opposite.

Carroll pushed the workout as far as the rules allowed by creating an impromptu overtime period that pitted the first- and second-team offenses against their defensive counterparts.

Doing so didn’t just lead to a perfectly thrown back-shoulder touchdown from quarterback Geno Smith to wide receiver Tre Tucker, it provided a glimpse into the organizational mindset Carroll is trying to create.

“We want to maximize the opportunity that we have that’s right in front of us every single day,” Carroll said. “Every step we take.”

Carroll, in his first season as coach, is not putting a cap on where those steps will lead the Raiders

“We’re not setting expectations, trying to win a few games and make some progress,” he said. “That’s not what we’re doing here. We’re trying to take this as far as you can possibly take it.”

Here are three observations from the minicamp, which ended Thursday:

1. Mayer makes presence felt

The Raiders have made it a point to get third-year tight end Michael Mayer involved in the offense, culminating with a productive minicamp in which he came up with multiple catches.

It felt much more intentional than just trying to build the confidence of Mayer, who hasn’t been maximized the way most predicted when the Raiders invested a second-round pick in the former Notre Dame standout.

Fellow tight end Brock Bowers remains the engine of the pass game, but the Raiders believe Mayer can be a difference-maker.

“I thought Mike had a great offseason,” said Carroll, who had some deep conversations with Mayer soon after getting hired.

“We started out going heart to heart with him to understand what we’re all about. And he embraced it and took it as well as anybody could take the challenge of bringing it day in and day out. He had a great camp.”

2. Plan for the rookies

The 11-player draft class was front and center throughout the offseason, with running back Ashton Jeanty, wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton, cornerback Darien Porter and offensive lineman Caleb Rogers showing signs of progress.

Jeanty is established as the starting running back, Porter consistently lined up with the first-team defense and Thornton took first-team reps in red zone and other situational periods.

It’s obvious the Raiders won’t hold any of their young players back, including defensive linemen Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues, who each got reps with the second team.

“The idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to play,” Carroll said.

Doing so means tapping into what each player does well and then building off that.

“If you do it in a progressive manner that gives them a chance to show, then by the time we get to midseason, those guys can be regulars for us,” Carroll said. “This is not a new process. This is the way I’ve done it with rookies and freshmen for a long time. And it just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do, and if they can find success, and then their confidence builds, and then before you know it, you got a regular.”

3. Offensive line impressive

Second-year players Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze are entrenched as starters at center and right tackle, respectively, with Kolton Miller at left tackle and Alex Cappa at right guard.

Dylan Parham was the starter at left guard throughout most of minicamp, but he did not take part in practice Thursday for undisclosed reasons. He was present throughout the workout.

His replacement in the starting lineup was Thayer Munford, who has primarily played tackle in his first three seasons. The 6-foot-6-inch, 315-pound Munford and the 6-8, 325-pound Miller created an imposing tandem on the left side of the line.

“It looks like a good, solid group,” Carroll said. “It’s very competitive, and we feel like we have some depth.”

Glaze, in particular, caught Carroll’s eye.

“I thought he’d had a really, really good offseason with us,” Carroll said. “He looks like he’s ready to go.”

