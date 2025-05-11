3 observations from Raiders rookie minicamp: Top 2 picks shine

The Raiders rookie minicamp practice Friday was spirited and full of energy thanks to new coach Pete Carroll.

Raiders defensive line Laki Tasi (79) and wide receiver Donte Thornton Jr. (10) warm up during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive line Laki Tasi (79) wide receiver Donte Thornton Jr. (10) and linebacker Jailin Walker (57) warm up during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll watches as players stretch during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders center back Darien Porter (26) goes through a drill during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders Darien Porter (26) runs with the ball during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders held their rookie minicamp over the weekend, which gave them their first look at the 11 draft picks and 15 undrafted free agents assembled by coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

Here are three observations about the group’s work on the field:

1. Jeanty, Bech impress

The Raiders’ first two picks stood out during Friday’s practice. Both flashed traits that should help them make an impact as rookies.

Jeanty, who the team selected sixth overall, displayed outstanding balance, vision and footwork. He kept finding the right hole during team and individual drills, something Raiders running backs didn’t do enough of last season.

Bech, the team’s second-round pick, is listed at 6-foot-1, 214 pounds and looks even bigger in person. He’s built similar to Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Bech’s athleticism also stood out during drills, as he jumped into the air to make a couple of impressive catches.

It’s unclear where the former TCU standout will primarily line up. The Raiders deployed him all over the line of scrimmage and he looked comfortable handling various assignments.

2. Plenty of athleticism

The Raiders put together one of the NFL’s most athletic draft classes.

Seven of their 11 picks had an “elite” relative athletic score, a metric that combines various pro day and combine testing numbers. That tied them with the Chargers for the most “elite” prospects by RAS in the league, despite Jeanty skipping the pre-draft tests.

Some prospects that flashed Friday were third-round cornerback Darien Porter, fourth-round wide receiver Dont’e Thornton and sixth-round wide receiver Tommy Mellott. Porter and Thornton had some fun battles against each other. They’re both long athletes with plenty of speed.

“He’s not just big,” Porter said of Thornton. “He’s big and he can run.”

Both still have work to do to maximize their potential.

Porter was a wide receiver his first two seasons at Iowa State and didn’t start at cornerback until this past season. Thornton has to round out his skill set so he can be more than just a deep threat.

Mellott, a college quarterback at Montana State, needs time to develop as well. He lined up in the slot quite a bit Friday and used his quickness and strength to separate from defenders. His hands also looked good when he was targeted by Raiders quarterbacks.

3. High level of energy

Carroll wanted to set a tone with this rookie class about how the Raiders will work. He did not waste an opportunity to do so.

The Raiders were spirited and vocal throughout Friday’s practice.

“Everyone’s excited,” Porter said. “There’s a lot of juice going around.”

Carroll bounced around the practice field, engaging with and instructing the newcomers. The 73-year-old even demonstrated the proper way to backpedal in pass coverage at one point.

“I think it’s awesome to have your head coach out there giving you that one-on-one, or with the other cornerbacks, giving you those kinds of tips,” Porter said. “He’s out there working on his press. To see that kind of energy at rookie minicamp early in the process is awesome.”

Expect Carroll’s energy levels to remain high as the veterans join in for organized team activities and training camp. He has a long track record for creating highly competitive environments.

“Yeah, he’s dope,” Jeanty said. “He is everything everybody says he is. … Just a great coach, great energy, great personality, and I’m excited to continue building a relationship with him.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.