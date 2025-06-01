3 observations from Week 2 of Raiders OTAs: Smith stabilizes offense

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is stabilizing the team’s offense through two weeks of organized team activities.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith takes a snap during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith runs a drill with teammates during Raiders OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith steps back while looking for a receiver during Raiders OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and tight end Brock Bowers move to another spot with teammates during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson.

The Raiders wrapped up their second week of organized team activities Friday, as they continue to adjust to life under new coach Pete Carroll.

Here are three observations from Thursday’s workout, which was open to the media, as the team gears up for the 2025 season:

1. Smith serves as stabilizing force

It’s hard to put into perspective how much of a calming influence the Raiders have received from new quarterback Geno Smith, who was acquired in a trade with the Seahawks in March.

Two years ago starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t cleared to participate in OTAs because he was coming off foot surgery. Last year second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and journeyman Gardner Minshew struggled while battling for the starting job.

Smith, on the other hand, is already taking charge on the field and becoming the undisputed leader of the Raiders offense.

“By having Geno, it kind of brings a sense of stability, if that makes sense,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “He knows what he’s doing. He shows up the same every day. His personality stays the same every day. I haven’t seen him have a bad day yet.”

The Raiders had to coach around the limitations of their quarterbacks the last two seasons. They don’t have to do that with Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler that was recently ranked as the 10th-best quarterback in the NFL by the website Pro Football Focus.

“It’s just a matter of corralling it, because sometimes you can have too many ideas,” offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. “Like let’s try to do a million things, and then you don’t get good at one thing. But his football acumen is really off the charts, and it’s impressive to be around him.”

2. Thornton jumps out

Rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, has standout size and speed.

He is listed at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, and ran a 4.3 second 40-yard dash at the NFL’s scouting combine.

“There’s not a lot of humans on this planet that do that,” Kelly said. “I think if you had a draw up an outside receiver, you would pick that type of body type. Someone that’s got length, someone that’s got a huge catch radius, but also has speed.”

Thornton was still thought to need plenty of polish to become a productive pro receiver. His college offense wasn’t too sophisticated.

At OTAs, however, his footwork at the line of scrimmage appeared more advanced than advertised and his route running looked crisp. He could be further along than suspected.

“He’s not just a guy that can run fast. He’s got some real receiver capabilities to him,” Meyers said. “So, I’m excited to kind of help groom him and help push him along and just see what he could do on the field when the pads come on.”

Thornton is also taking reps as a kick returner for the Raiders. His speed and athletic ability could make him a huge factor on special teams.

3. Offensive line has options

The Raiders’ first-team offensive line thus far consists of left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Dylan Parham, center Jackson Powers-Johnson, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle DJ Glaze.

But the team has plenty of competition behind that group.

Jordan Meredith, who started down the stretch last season, could still earn a starting role. Cappa’s spot isn’t guaranteed despite the two-year, $11 million deal he signed with the Raiders this offseason.

Rookie Caleb Rogers, a third-round pick out of Texas Tech, will also receive every opportunity to earn playing time in the interior.

The Raiders have depth at tackle behind Miller and Glaze as well. Veteran Thayer Munford Jr. began last season as a starter. Charles Grant, a third-round pick out of William & Mary, will have a chance to prove he can earn a role as a rookie.

For now, Kelly is just evaluating which players are learning his offense the quickest.

“How are they picking up schemes, how are they working together?” Kelly said. “Are they making the right calls, are they identifying the defense in the proper manner so that we’re on the right people?”

