3 positions the Raiders improved the most in the NFL draft

The Raiders’ 11-player draft class this year was their largest since 2007, which also featured 11 picks.

But a large amount of rookies is standard for coach Pete Carroll. He doesn’t just talk about creating competition across the roster. He does it.

Carroll, hired by the Raiders in January, had massive draft classes during his time with the Seahawks. He and general manager John Schneider oversaw 14 drafts together during a partnership that included a victory in Super Bowl 48. They came away with at least 10 players six times.

It’s no surprise Carroll and Raiders general manager John Spytek are beginning their time together in Las Vegas on a similar note. Spytek made two trades the second day of the draft to give the team five picks within the first 99 selections and six in the first 108.

“How many trades can you make in one day?” Carroll excitedly asked Spytek after the second day of the draft April 25. “Unbelievable.”

Carroll did not hide the reason for those moves.

“We wanted to create as much competition as possible,” he said.

It’s safe to say mission accomplished. Here’s a look at what positions the Raiders improved the most:

Wide receiver

Veterans: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Kyle Philips, Kristian Wilkerson, Tyreik McAllister, Jeff Foreman, Alex Bachman, Shedrick Jackson

2025 draft picks: Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tommy Mellott

Carroll and Spytek attacked this position in the draft.

Bech, Thornton and Mellott each bring something different to the table. That should make the battle for snaps this season fierce.

Meyers, who had 87 catches for 1,027 yards last year, remains the leader in this room. Tucker is coming off a solid second season in which he had 47 receptions for 539 yards. Both could be even more productive next year with the addition of veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Bech, a second-round pick out of TCU, should battle for a starting spot. He’s big, physical and a willing blocker. That will endear him to Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Thornton, a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee that ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, could push Tucker to become the Raiders’ primary deep threat. He still has room to develop as a route runner, however.

The wild card at this position is Mellott, a sixth-round pick that played quarterback at Montana State. He’s an impressive athlete and it would not be a surprise if Kelly finds ways to give him the ball.

Guard

Veterans: Dylan Parham, Alex Cappa, Jordan Meredith, Gottlieb Ayedze

2025 draft pick: Caleb Rogers

Meredith and Parham were the Raiders starters down the stretch last season, though Cappa could take one of their spots after signing a two-year deal in free agency.

Don’t sleep on Rogers, either. The third-round pick played tackle and guard at Texas Tech but is expected to play inside full-time with the Raiders. He should fit Kelly’s zone-run game and will be given every opportunity to win a starting job.

No matter what, Cappa and Rogers add depth to an offensive line that produced the fewest rushing yards in the NFL last season.

Defensive tackle

Veterans: Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Leki Fotu, Zach Carter, Matthew Butler,

2025 draft picks: Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues

Wilkins, the Raiders’ marquee free-agent signing last offseason, was limited to five games last year with a foot injury. He should return at one starting spot.

Adam Butler, Laulu, Fotu, Hemingway and Pegues can battle for the other.

Carroll and Spytek have shown in their previous stops that they believe in building through the trenches. They want to overwhelm opposing offensive lines with a deep rotation of capable defensive linemen.

Adding Hemingway in the fourth round and Pegues in the sixth round helps with that goal. They’ll push for snaps, and that competition should boost the entire unit.

