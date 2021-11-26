53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Cowboys game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2021 - 5:48 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) streaks down the sideline for a first half touchdown r ...
Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) streaks down the sideline for a first half touchdown reception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Three quick takeaways from the Raiders’ 36-33 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Arlington, Texas:

1. Carlson comes through

Daniel Carlson is a great comfort for Raiders coaches, who know he’s nearly an automatic three points when they send him on the field.

That was especially true in this game.

Carlson not only made the 29-yard field goal in overtime to win, he also connected from 22, 46, 30 and 56 yards.

The Raiders simply don’t win without him.

Of course, the argument can — and should — be made the Raiders rely too heavily on field goals. If they had been more aggressive in certain spots, Carlson’s heroics probably would not have been needed.

2. Jackson makes an impact

DeSean Jackson was signed to stretch the field for the Raiders, and his contribution the first two games with his new club was minimal.

On Thursday, Jackson’s play led directly to the Raiders’ two touchdowns in the first quarter. He caught a 56-yard pass and tiptoed down the left sideline to put the Raiders on top 7-0 lead. Jackson drew a 30-yard pass-interference penalty at the Cowboys’ 1-yard line to set up Josh Jacobs’ TD run on the next play and 14-6 lead.

In the third quarter, Jackson drew a 17-yard pass interference to help set up a field goal and 27-19 lead.

Jackson wound up catching three passes for 102 yards.

3. Carr returns to form

There is little accident that the Raiders’ three-game skid coincided with Derek Carr suddenly not throwing the ball downfield.

He made the point to go deep against the Cowboys, not only targeting Jackson but Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow as well.

The result was Carr’s best game in more than a month. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and was not intercepted.

If the Raiders are to truly contend for a playoff berth, Carr will need to continue to deliver that kind of production.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.  

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
2
Raiders will face a Cowboys team down 2 key receivers
Raiders will face a Cowboys team down 2 key receivers
3
Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Cowboys
Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Cowboys
4
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
5
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Cowboys prop grades
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Cowboys prop grades
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
The Raiders meet in the center of the field before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowb ...
Raiders at Cowboys play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are looking to end a three-game slump and get the win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving at ATT Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) and CeeDee Lamb (88) line up for the snap during ...
Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Cowboys
By / RJ

Dallas climbed from a 7-point favorite to an 8-point favorite over the Raiders on Tuesday before the consensus line settled at -7½ on Wednesday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.