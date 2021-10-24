3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Eagles game

Derek Carr continued his high level of play by leading the Raiders to victory, completing 31 of 34 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to lead his team onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Three quick takeaways from the Raiders’ 33-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

1. Riding the Carr

Derek Carr masterfully ran the offense, completing 21 of his first 22 passes for 215 yards, including 16 in a row that was one of shy of his personal best. The one pass that wasn’t completed was behind Jalen Richard and went off his hands for an interception.

Carr did all that without tight end Darren Waller, who didn’t play because of an ankle injury, but still went 31 of 34 for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

Other than the Chicago Bears game two weeks ago, Carr has been playing at a high level and is showing more and more that he can carry the offense. Whether he could shoulder the offense was the question that had hung over his head.

If he keeps playing like this, Carr will take the Raiders a long way.

2. Overcoming early adversity

The Raiders could have let the game’s start set the tone, but they didn’t. Philadelphia opened with a 67-yard touchdown drive, and then a promising Raiders series ended with an interception deep in Eagles territory.

All the Raiders did after that was reel off the next 30 points to take command.

It was the Eagles who didn’t handle adversity well. They opened the second half with an onside kick attempt that reeked of desperation. Later, offensive lineman Jason Kelce lost his composure and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

3. The Eagles just aren’t good

One of the pregame mysteries was why the betting pros were on the Eagles. They should have listened to the public, which backed the home team.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ accuracy issues continued to haunt him. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 236 yards.

Hurts also became the Eagles’ running game with 61 yards once Miles Sanders went out late in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Unless your name is Lamar Jackson, that’s not a winning formula.

