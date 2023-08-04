3 Raiders crack top 20 of players’ rankings

The Raiders might not have high expectations among national analysts and oddsmakers, but their star players have the respect of fellow players around the NFL.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) divers for yards as he is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) closes in during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) as he runs out of bounds during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) dives to a tackle against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three of the organization’s players finished in the top 20 in the Top 100 Players of 2023 rankings, as voted on by players.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who has not signed the franchise tender and is not at training camp, was the highest-ranked Raider at No. 12.

Jacobs led the league in rushing last season.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is ranked No. 13, and defensive end Maxx Crosby is 17th.

No other Raiders have been announced.

The top 10 players will be unveiled Monday with a two-hour live show on NFL-Plus.

Adams was the top Raiders player on the list in 2022 at No. 7. Crosby was 59th, and Jacbos did not make the top 100.

