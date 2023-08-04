3 Raiders crack top 20 of players’ rankings
The Raiders might not have high expectations among national analysts and oddsmakers, but their star players have the respect of fellow players around the NFL.
Three of the organization’s players finished in the top 20 in the Top 100 Players of 2023 rankings, as voted on by players.
Running back Josh Jacobs, who has not signed the franchise tender and is not at training camp, was the highest-ranked Raider at No. 12.
Jacobs led the league in rushing last season.
Wide receiver Davante Adams is ranked No. 13, and defensive end Maxx Crosby is 17th.
No other Raiders have been announced.
The top 10 players will be unveiled Monday with a two-hour live show on NFL-Plus.
Adams was the top Raiders player on the list in 2022 at No. 7. Crosby was 59th, and Jacbos did not make the top 100.
