3 Raiders earn All-Pro honors

Wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs were named to the first Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday. Kicker Daniel Carlson also earned first-team honors.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, and running back Josh Jacobs, center were named to the first Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday. In addition, kicker Daniel Carlson also earned first-team honors. (Heidi Fang and L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrate after defeating the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In his first season with the Raiders, Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards on 340 carries and scored 12 touchdowns.

Carlson was good on 34 of 37 fields goals, including 11 of 13 from 50 yards or more, and 35 of 36 on PAT’s.

The entire team:

First team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Second team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

