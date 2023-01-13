3 Raiders earn All-Pro honors
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs were named to the first Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday. In addition, kicker Daniel Carlson also earned first-team honors.
In his first season with the Raiders, Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jacobs led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards on 340 carries and scored 12 touchdowns.
Carlson was good on 34 of 37 fields goals, including 11 of 13 from 50 yards or more, and 35 of 36 on PAT’s.
The entire team:
First team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Second team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco
Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore
