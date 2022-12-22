3 Raiders named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Three players from the Raiders have been selected to participate in the re-imagined Pro Bowl weekend at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes as Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (93) defends during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Wide receiver Davante Adams has been selected to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl, though his first in the AFC and as a member of the Raiders.

Adams, who was selected to the NFC team his last five seasons with the Packers, leads a list of three Raiders named Wednesday night to the AFC team.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Josh Jacobs were also voted to the roster through a combination of player, fan and coach voting.

Crosby was the defensive MVP in his first Pro Bowl appearance last season. Jacobs’ only other Pro Bowl appearance was in 2020.

The re-imagined Pro Bowl weekend will culminate with a flag football game on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

