3 Raiders named to NFL All-Pro team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2022 - 10:10 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) chat before an NFL footba ...
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) chat before an NFL football game against Denver Broncos, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders punter AJ Cole was named to the first-team Associated Press NFL All-Pro team for his efforts this season.

Also, defensive end Maxx Crosby and kicker Daniel Carlson earned second-team All-Pro honors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

