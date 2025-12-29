3 Raiders questions: Is the tank intentional, and who will play QB?

Here are three questions and answers about the Raiders after Sunday’s blowout loss to the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gestures during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a discussion with field judge Jabir Walker (26) during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

1. Did the Raiders lose “The Tank Bowl” on purpose?

That’s complicated.

The Raiders absolutely made some organizational decisions during the week.

Star players Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers have been dealing with injuries all season, toeing the fine line between managing reps during the practice week and still trying to play at the elite level to which they are accustomed.

There was no reason to put them through any more wear and tear for two meaningless games at the end of the season, especially when losses are the unspoken ultimate goal.

Would they have played if the Raiders were in the hunt for a playoff spot? Of course.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean there were any shenanigans with holding them out of Sunday’s game. The injuries are legitimate. There was no reason to risk further aggravation, especially when it’s more beneficial to hold them out.

But once the game started, the players and coaches on the field gave it their all.

That’s the sad part of how bad the performance was Sunday. The Raiders struggled in all phases against one of the NFL’s worst teams, earning every bit of their spot at the bottom of the standings.

It’s been clear that coach Pete Carroll wants no part of tanking. He has fought it, and nothing indicated he made any purposeful decisions aimed at trying to help the team lose.

Players weren’t laying down or handing the ball to the Giants. Sure, quarterback Geno Smith made some terrible throws that were intercepted, but that’s not news.

It might have been comical, but the Raiders looked as if they were playing to win.

That’s scary.

2. Who is going to play quarterback next week against the Chiefs?

It doesn’t look as if it will be Smith.

He left Sunday’s game with what Carroll called a high ankle sprain, and most players miss at least a game with that ailment.

Carroll did not sound optimistic about Smith’s availability.

Kenny Pickett would be the logical replacement, as he has been the backup to Smith all season and filled in when Smith missed the Eagles game. He entered Sunday’s game after Smith was injured and completed both attempts for 16 yards.

It would be a solid favor to Pickett for his year of service to the team to give him a bit of an audition going into free agency.

It feels as if it might be a good chance to give Aidan O’Connell the opportunity to play, though. He spent much of the season on injured reserve but has been healthy for several weeks.

O’Connell is under contract for next season on a team-friendly deal. It would give this administration a chance to evaluate him before an offseason during which some major decisions need to be made at the position.

Could O’Connell be the backup to a first-round pick at quarterback or even a bridge option until a rookie is ready to take the field?

Or is he not this crew’s type of quarterback?

He has mostly been relegated to an emergency third-quarterback role this season and hasn’t had much opportunity to prove himself.

Then there’s rookie sixth-round pick Cam Miller, who could be elevated from the practice squad and thrust into the starting lineup.

At least that’s the fun answer.

3. What’s going on with Crosby’s social media?

Oh, so much.

Crosby was clearly upset with the team’s decision to shut him down for the final two games.

Carroll said as much Friday when discussing the defensive end’s request to leave the building to go home and process what had transpired.

There is an obvious disconnect between the team’s desire to pursue the No. 1 pick in the draft and Crosby’s almost obsessive mentality to compete on every snap, sometimes at the risk of his health.

It’s one thing that he left the building Friday and chose not to attend Sunday’s game.

But posting videos of himself on his home basketball court and pictures of himself jumping on a trampoline with his daughter is a direct shot across the bow of the decision-makers.

There’s no mistaking the message he was trying to send.

He will reportedly need surgery on his knee in the offseason, but some repair also might be required with the organization.

