3 Raiders questions: Will Pete Carroll return as coach?

Here are three questions and answers about the Raiders after Sunday's season-ending win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal for the go ahead score against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks a tackle from Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) and defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the first half of their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left and linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) and head coach Pete Carroll watch the game from the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Here are three questions and answers about the Raiders after Sunday’s 14-12 win over the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Will the Raiders make a coaching change?

Almost certainly.

Good vibes were flowing on the field and the locker room after Daniel Carlson drilled a career-long field goal from 60 yards to win the game.

But the victory did little to cover the stench of an awful season that was basically doomed from the start.

Pete Carroll was never the right fit for a team that was in anything but win-now mode. The Raiders needed a complete rebuild, something a 74-year-old coach doesn’t have time to wait out.

The relationship with general manager John Spytek never seemed congruous, and the way the season played out didn’t make things any easier.

It’s not a shot at Carroll to say he and Spytek’s front office never were on the same timeline.

There’s no reason to try to force it by asking Carroll to be a part of what figures to be a lengthy process at this stage of his career.

The Raiders can find a coach who can help build around whoever ends up being the quarterback, and Carroll can enjoy retirement.

2. Who helped their stock the most Sunday?

Defensive end Tyree Wilson saved his best for last, recording two sacks and forcing two fumbles while also registering a safety with a fourth-quarter sack in the end zone.

“You never want to end the season with a nasty taste in your mouth,” Wilson said. “It was time. I hadn’t had a sack in a minute. It was time to make some plays.”

He wasn’t alone. Several rookies played well, providing optimism heading into the offseason.

Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway also had two sacks and three quarterback hits. Defensive tackle JJ Pegues recovered a fumble.

On the offensive side, guards Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant saw a lot of action and continued their development.

But the answer to this question is an obvious one: kicker Daniel Carlson. The veteran made all four field-goal attempts, including the game winner.

He had a tremendous performance in the final game of his contract, setting him up for a big payday from the Raiders or some other team in free agency.

It’s believed the organization had questions about his leg strength.

The Raiders tried to play mind games with Carlson, bringing in a practice squad kicker for a few weeks.

He deserves a long-term deal. The Raiders should have presented him with an offer before he left the stadium.

3. Was Ashton Jeanty’s rookie season a success?

While the running back fell short of 1,000 rushing yards, there are other metrics that work in his favor.

He set the franchise rookie record for scrimmage yards, supplanting Josh Jacobs from the top spot Sunday.

That shows that he answered some of the questions about his receiving ability out of the backfield. And he wouldn’t have been on the field in so many passing situations if not for his vast improvement in pass protection.

Jeanty was often hit in the backfield and rarely had clear running paths behind a struggling offensive line. He probably missed some lanes, as would be expected of a rookie.

But he showed enough burst and power that it would be hard to ignore the talent.

Jeanty did lead all rookies in rushing yards this season.

He fell short of the massive expectations, but that was more a result of the team around him than an indictment on him.

