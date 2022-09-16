92°F
jeff_german
Raiders

3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2022 - 3:00 pm
 
Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes down Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Eke ...
Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes down Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the first half of NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) defends on the field during the first half of an NFL game a ...
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) defends on the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Charger ...
Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have declared three starters out of Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Center Andre James remains in concussion protocol after clashing helmets with Joey Bosa of the Chargers on the final offensive play of last week’s loss and won’t play Sunday.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman has not practiced this week because of an ankle injury and will miss the game, as will safety Tre’von Moehrig, who has a hip injury.

Running back Brandon Bolden, who scored a touchdown in his Raiders’ debut, is unlikely to play. He missed all three practices this week with a hamstring injury and is listed as doubtful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

