3 Raiders who helped their cause, and 3 who didn’t in Saturday’s loss

The Raiders fell to the 49ers 22-19 on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in their second preseason game.

Here are six players who helped or hurt their causes.

3 Up

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

The third-year cornerback, a former Bishop Gorman High standout, has battled the past two weeks into contention for a big role. He’s been sharing first-team reps with rookie Darien Porter in practice and got the start Saturday.

Blu Kelly had a tackle and provided solid coverage when the first team was on the field for the first quarter.

WR Tommy Mellott

The rookie from Montana State is making the transition from college quarterback to wide receiver. That part of his game will be a process, so his ticket to making the team will be on special teams.

Mellott made a big statement with a 42-yard kickoff return and also came up with a tackle on a kick return.

It was solid progress for a player the Raiders covet.

DE Andre Carter II

The third-year defensive end from Army has spent his first two seasons on a developmental track with the Vikings and Raiders. There is an obvious pass-rush skill set. Now, it’s about putting it all together and being more consistent.

Carter had three tackles and the Raiders’ only sack. He’s in a battle for a roster spot, but with pass-rush ability at such a premium, the push he got Saturday was noteworthy.

3 Down

QB Aidan O’Connell

Now in his third season, the backup quarterback cannot continue to make the mistakes he’s made in the preseason. He threw his third interception in two games on an ill-advised pass into coverage and took two sacks in which he failed to recognize and adjust to blitzers.

O’Connell is too experienced to make those errors, especially against backups.

OT Charles Grant

The rookie from William & Mary is adjusting to the much higher level of the NFL and has generally made progress throughout training camp. But his holding call on Sincere McCormick’s 9-yard reception hurt the Raiders.

McCormick’s first-down catch from the 49ers’ 38-yard line would have set up the Raiders with a second and short from the 27. Grant’s penalty pushed them back to the 48. Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field goal salvaged the drive, but Grant’s penalty sabotaged what could have been a touchdown drive.

QB Cam Miller

The rookie quarterback from North Dakota State took a couple of steps back after a promising start in the preseason opener against the Seahawks, then leading the Raiders on a field goal in his first drive Saturday.

Particularly, his poor late-game execution led to the 49ers’ winning field goal.

With the game tied 19-19, the Raiders got the ball at their 32-yard line with 29 seconds left. Miller took two critical sacks for negative 6 yards, then heaved a deep ball on third and 17 that was intercepted by safety Jaylen Mahoney at the Raiders’ 41.

That set up Jake Moody’s winning field goal three plays later.

