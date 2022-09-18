3 starters among Raiders inactives for Cardinals

The Raiders will be missing center Andre James, linebacker Denzel Perryman and safety Tre’von Moehrig against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Raiders center Andre James (68) looks on during a timeout with offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) looks on during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Center Andre James (concussion), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) are among the inactive players for the Raiders for Sunday’s home opener against the Cardinals.

All four players suffered their injuries in the Raiders’ season opener against the Chargers.

In addition, running back Brittain Brown and defensive linemen Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell are inactive for the Raiders.

Offensive lineman Alex Bars and safety Matthias Farley were both elevated from the practice squad to the regular roster for Sunday’s game.

