89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Raiders

3 starters among Raiders inactives for Cardinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2022 - 12:01 pm
 
Raiders center Andre James (68) looks on during a timeout with offensive lineman Dylan Parham ( ...
Raiders center Andre James (68) looks on during a timeout with offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) and guard John Simpson (76) on the field during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) looks on during the team’s training camp practice at ...
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) looks on during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Center Andre James (concussion), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) are among the inactive players for the Raiders for Sunday’s home opener against the Cardinals.

All four players suffered their injuries in the Raiders’ season opener against the Chargers.

In addition, running back Brittain Brown and defensive linemen Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell are inactive for the Raiders.

Offensive lineman Alex Bars and safety Matthias Farley were both elevated from the practice squad to the regular roster for Sunday’s game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3 Raiders starters declared out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals
3
Mark Davis chooses Aces over Raiders on Sunday
Mark Davis chooses Aces over Raiders on Sunday
4
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 2
5
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reaches for the ball for an interception ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 2
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (@fitz_doug) analyzes every NFL Week 2 game, with trends and final scores.

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis claps on the sidelines during the second half in Game 2 of a WN ...
Mark Davis chooses Aces over Raiders on Sunday
By / RJ

Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders and Aces, will be in Connecticut as the Aces try to win the WNBA title while the Raiders play the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

 
‘Sniper’ Daniel Carlson a reliable weapon for Raiders
By / RJ

Some NFL fan bases sweat and worry every time their kickers is on the field to try a field goal. That’s certainly not the case for the Raiders, who have one of the game’s best in Daniel Carlson.

Raiders wide receivers Mack Hollins (10), Hunter Renfrow (13) and Davante Adams (17) talk on th ...
Balance will come naturally for Raiders offense
By / RJ

The Raiders have plenty of options on offense and expect to use them all in their home opener against the Cardinals in a 1:25 p.m. Sunday game at Allegiant Stadium.