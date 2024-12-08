3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Defense’s effort wasted at Tampa Bay

The Raiders’ defense put up a spirited fight Sunday at Tampa Bay, but the offense came out flat in the team’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs past Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Raiders (2-11) lost 28-13 to the Buccaneers (7-6) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, dropping their ninth straight game.

Here are three takeaways from the defeat:

1. O’Connell suffers injury

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, with the game still in reach in the third quarter, went down with a knee injury.

O’Connell didn’t have a particularly good game. He completed 11 of his 19 passes for 104 yards and had a fumble and an interception. But he is the Raiders’ best option at quarterback with Gardner Minshew out for the season with a collarbone injury. O’Connell’s absence was felt.

The 2023 fourth-round pick, after getting rid of the ball on a scramble, was pushed to the ground by Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey with 1:23 left in the third quarter. O’Connell fell down awkwardly and was in obvious pain. He was carted back to the Raiders’ locker room.

Backup Desmond Ridder entered the game in relief of O’Connell. Ridder, who was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this season after O’Connell suffered a fractured right thumb, completed 12 of his 18 passes for 101 yards.

Neither quarterback got rookie tight end Brock Bowers going. Bowers, after catching 10 passes for 140 yards his last game, was limited to three receptions and 49 yards against Tampa Bay.

The Raiders’ offense struggled to move the ball when he wasn’t involved.

2. Defense forces turnovers

The Raiders entered Sunday with an NFL-low five takeaways. They didn’t force a fumble in their first 12 games.

That changed against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay lost a fumble and threw two interceptions. The Raiders also didn’t allow any points in the second and third quarters and sacked quarterback Baker Mayfield four times. They gave their offense a fighting chance to get back in the game.

The defense’s effort ended up being for naught. The offense could not take advantage of its opportunities and the Buccaneers pulled away in the fourth quarter.

A tired Raiders defense gave up a touchdown with 8:47 remaining that put Tampa Bay up 21-10. Ridder responded with a field-goal drive, but the Buccaneers raced past a tired group of defenders again and scored a touchdown with 1:56 left in the game.

3. Slow start

The Raiders, on the road against an opponent fighting for a playoff spot, needed to hit the ground running Sunday. It was obvious the Buccaneers would come out swinging and try to deliver an early knockout punch.

The Raiders instead look sluggish to start things off. Tampa Bay scored touchdowns its first two drives to take a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders remained within striking defense thanks to their defense, but ultimately they could not dig out of the early hole they put themselves in.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X