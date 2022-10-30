3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Pathetic performance

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ loss to the Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91) and safety Chris Harris Jr. (19) during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches the offense stall versus the New Orleans Saints during the first half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is grabbed by his jersey by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled from behind by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on.(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) is overthrown on a long pass with New Orleans Saints running back Jordan Howard (28) defending during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches the replay screen versus the New Orleans Saints during the first half of their NFL game versus the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass with safety Chris Harris Jr. (19) also in coverage and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) closing in to tackle during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches over Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

An overview of the field inside the Caesars Superdome before an NFL game between the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

during the first half of their NFL game the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oscar “OG Raider” Mayara, left, Salvador “Shadow Raider” Gonzalez, center, and Roger “Autumn Wind” Leon pose at Champions’ Square near the Caesars Superdome before NFL game between the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders’ fan Ginger Brown poses in her Elvis costume before an NFL game between the Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans, LA. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders and New Orleans Saints fans gather outside before the first half of their NFL game at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NEW ORLEANS — Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 24-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:

1. Unacceptable performance

Go ahead, try to identify the worst aspect of the Raiders’ performance.

The offensive line, the secondary, the play calling, the tackling? All would be fine choices.

Quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t get the offense moving, and the defense never made a big play to change the momentum. The Saints were a runaway train, and the Raiders just laid on the tracks and never tried to get up.

Even the sideline provided no answers, as the Raiders were shut out for the first time since a 52-0 trouncing against the then-St. Louis Rams on Nov. 30, 2014.

One particular stretch of plays summed up the entire day.

The Raiders faced a third-and-1 early in the second quarter when they trailed 7-0. They gave the ball to Davante Adams on a jet sweep, and he was tackled for a loss, which made going for it on fourth down a more difficult decision.

So coach Josh McDaniels sent his punt team on the field and called for a fake. The play was blown up in the backfield and, to make matters worse, wouldn’t have counted anyway because of an illegal block.

The Saints took over and nearly threw an interception, but Tre’von Moehrig couldn’t get his feet down inbounds and New Orleans kicked a field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Offensive woes, missed opportunities by the defense and questionable coaching decisions all highlighting a five-play sequence.

It didn’t get much better from there.

2. Stars burn out

Josh Jacobs had his run of three straight games going over 140 yards ended without much of a fight.

Between the struggles of the offensive line and the negative game script that saw the Raiders fall behind early, Jacobs was held to 43 yards on 10 carries.

It’s not like the passing game was the beneficiary.

Carr completed 15 of 26 passes for 101 yards before Jarrett Stidham took over for the final 3:33.

Adams had one catch for 3 yards. It snapped a streak of 81 consecutive games with multiple catches for Adams, which had been the second-longest current run in the NFL.

The Raiders mustered just 181 yards of total offense and 13 first downs against a defense that was surrendering more than 30 points per game over the past three.

It was an ugly trip to New Orleans, and the stats didn’t lie.

3. What now?

This was supposed to be the part of the schedule in which the Raiders could string together a few wins and get back into playoff contention.

Instead, they find themselves 2-5 and facing a week of practice in Florida before a game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

A split on this trip wouldn’t be disastrous, but now it’s the best they can hope for, and the Raiders didn’t offer much reason for optimism that they are ready to get things turned around.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.