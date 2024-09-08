3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Questionable 4th-down call hurts

A lot of things went wrong for the Raiders in their season opener Sunday, but one decision from coach Antonio Pierce in the fourth quarter was costly.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets a hug from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) following their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) come together too talk following their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) holds his hand while being escorted off by defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) after a fight with Los Angeles Chargers' players during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) tosses the ball to wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans stand dejected as the Los Angeles Chargers score a late touchdown during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) attempts to secure a tipped ball from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) sprints down the sidelines with a misses tackle by Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) is team tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) teammates during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and others pursue during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) yells a call against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce looks back on his way to the sidelines during the second half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) is spent on the field as the game nears and end against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers players scrap in the end zone after a two-point conversion during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) has the ball poked away by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) breaks free for a run with a grab by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (93) during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans stand dejected as Los Angeles Chargers' fans celebrate a late touchdown during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) walks off the field after a failed late drive against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks dejected on the sidelines after a late failed drive during the second half of their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) takes off on a run and avoids a Los Angeles Chargers tackle during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 22-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium:

1. Baffling decision proves costly

The Raiders’ performance wasn’t pretty. But they were still in a position to possibly steal a divisional game on the road in the fourth quarter.

Then coach Antonio Pierce made a confounding decision with the Raiders trailing 16-10.

Pierce send the punt team out on a fourth-and-1 from the Chargers’ 43-yard line with 7:15 to play, rather than leaving the offense on the field.

It proved costly. The Chargers took the ball and put the game away. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw a touchdown to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey to give his team a 22-10 lead with 3:40 remaining.

Pierce’s call marked the first time a team punted on a fourth-and-1 inside its opponent’s territory when down a score in the fourth quarter in eight seasons, according to Sportradar.

Pierce made some questionable decisions as the Raiders interim coach last season, but he brought in several experienced coaches this offseason who were supposed to help him manage games better.

He appears to still have work to do.

2. Running lanes hard to find

The Raiders couldn’t generate any type of momentum on the ground Sunday.

It wasn’t for a lack of effort.

The Raiders ran the ball 22 times for a total of 71 yards. They ran 11 times in the first half and gained just 24 yards.

The team’s struggles in short yardage were the most glaring. Running back Zamir White was stuffed three times during the Raiders’ first two drives when he needed to gain a yard for a first down. Those plays may have factored into Pierce’s decision to punt in the fourth quarter.

White found some daylight in back-to-back runs in the third quarter, but neither helped the Raiders. The first was called back for holding and the second resulted in a White fumble after an 8-yard gain.

White finished with 13 carries for 44 yards. Alexander Mattison gained 19 yards on five attempts and scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown as a receiver.

3. Defense keeps things close

The Raiders defense was good throughout the whole game and was downright dominant in the first half.

Herbert and the Chargers offense had just two first downs before the break.

Los Angeles scored six first-half points on two field goals that were set up by the Raiders offense. The Chargers got the ball at their opponent’s 40-yard line after a fourth-down stop in the first quarter. They also started a drive at the Raiders’ 12-yard line after a fumble by quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The Chargers didn’t convert on a third down until the third quarter thanks to a 46-yard run from running back J.K. Dobbins. Even then, the Raiders defense buckled down and allowed only a field goal.

The unit seemed to run out of gas by the end of the game. The Chargers scored their first touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, then put together a long drive against the Raiders’ defense to ice the game with McConkey’s touchdown.

It’s hard to fault the group too much despite that finish. The defense gave the Raiders a chance as long as it could.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.