3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Chiefs: Another 1-score defeat

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps over a tackle attempt by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) gives chase during the first half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri:

1. Another close loss

The Raiders fell to 0-4 in one-score games, blowing a 17-0 lead and coming up short on a potential game-winning drive.

Josh Jacobs was tackled just short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt with 4:34 to play after the Raiders had cut the deficit to 30-29.

After a defensive stop, the Raiders couldn’t move the ball into field-goal range and fell to 1-4 entering their bye week.

Derek Carr tried to beat a blitz by floating a pass downfield, but receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other and fell to the ground along with the Raiders’ hopes of leaving Kansas City with a rare victory.

The Raiders have had a chance to win or tie on their final drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of all four losses.

Patrick Mahomes is 23-3 against AFC West opponents, and Carr is 1-8 at Arrowhead Stadium.

2. The call(s)

For the second straight day, NFL officials called a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the beneficiary Sunday, a call that allowed them to keep possession and run out the clock instead of punting to the Atlanta Falcons with a six-point lead late in the game.

Monday’s controversy unfolded late in the second quarter. The Raiders led 17-7 when Chris Jones ripped the ball away from Carr in the pocket and had possession when he fell on the Raiders quarterback. Jones was called for roughing, even though he appeared to try to brace his fall with his free hand instead of putting his full body weight on Carr.

So instead of the Chiefs having the ball in Raiders territory, the Raiders kept possession and eventually made a field goal to give them a 20-7 lead.

The social media outrage was immediate, with the game broadcast in prime time. Even Raiders legend Charles Woodson expressed disappointment with the call.

Boos rained down from the Arrowhead Stadium crowd the rest of the half, and much of the halftime discussion centered on the call.

The outrage could have the league start to examine the interpretation of the rule, but in-season adjustments are rare. A suggestion by commentator Troy Aikman on the broadcast was for the league to start making roughing-the-passer penalties reviewable.

The Raiders were called for several penalties in the second half, including defensive holding on a missed field goal that Kansas City cashed in for a touchdown.

Officials also overturned what had been called a completion that would have put the Raiders on the edge of field goal range in the final minute. Adams appeared to get both feet down, but a slight juggle was enough for the overturn on review.

The Raiders were called for 11 penalties to five for Kansas City.

3. Attacking early

The Raiders built their 17-0 lead in the first half with excellent play on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, they stopped the Chiefs on each of their first three attempts on third down. The offense took advantage with a solid balance of run and pass.

But it was the mindset of coach Josh McDaniels that was clear. As he said during a halftime interview, he knew how good the Chiefs are playing with the lead and how intimidating the environment can be in Kansas City when a visiting team falls behind.

So when Brandon Bolden pushed a pile several yards on third-and-long to set up fourth-and-1 from their 42 on the opening drive, McDaniels wasted no time keeping his offense on the field.

His playmakers rewarded the decision, as Carr floated the ball to a wide open Davante Adams with the Chiefs safeties selling out in anticipation of a running play and scored on a 58-yard touchdown.

Chandler Jones also was active early, pressuring Mahomes four times in the first half and blowing up several other plays.

While Jones didn’t get a sack, his presence was felt more than in any other game this season.

