3 takeaways from Raiders’ overtime loss to Cardinals

The Raiders somehow, some way found a way to lose a game in which they were in total control to a team that had looked for seven quarters as if it had few signs of life.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) splits the defense of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Disaster scenario

The Raiders somehow, some way found a way to lose a game in which they were in total control to a team that had looked for seven quarters as if it had few signs of life.

Hunter Renfrow fumbled in overtime after a reception on the edge of field-goal range for what could have been a game-winning kick.

Arizona’s Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up the ball and ran it back for the winning score.

It was a crushing loss that sent the Raiders to 0-2 and searching for answers in a game they thought they had won.

The Cardinals scored two touchdowns and added dramatic two-point conversions after both of them in the fourth quarter, including one in the final seconds of regulation, to force overtime.

2. Spread the wealth

Star wide receiver Davante Adams was targeted 17 times in his first game with the Raiders last week against the Chargers.

His ability to handle such a workload with such success is why the Raiders traded for him.

But his presence also brings the kind of defensive attention that allows his teammates more room to operate, and that was evident Sunday.

Four players caught three or more passes, including five catches by Mack Hollins in a breakout performance.

Adams was held to two catches, but he still had a significant impact. His first target went for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. It was the Raiders’ first taste of how good he is near the goal line.

Sunday’s score was his third from the 1-yard line since the start of 2020. No other NFL player has more than three.

3. Establish the run

The Raiders clearly set out to establish their running game after attempting just 13 rushes in the Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

Josh Jacobs toted the ball eight times on Sunday’s opening drive, which resulted in the 1-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Adams.

Jacobs ran for 33 yards on the drive, which covered 9:38 on the clock. But he got only 11 carries the rest of the way and finished with 19 carries for 69 yards.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.