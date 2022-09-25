3 takeaways from Raiders’ road loss to Titans

The Raiders defense was torched early by the Tennessee Titans, and the offense couldn’t made plays when it had a chance to rally as the team fell to 0-3.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch over Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium:

1. Another close loss

The Raiders played a solid second half in Week 1 and a tremendous first half in Week 2.

Both ended in close losses.

They were looking to put a full 60-minute effort together Sunday, but instead it was more of the same against the Titans.

After an abysmal defensive showing in the first half, the Raiders shut out the Titans after halftime, but couldn’t make the big plays on offense when they needed them and fell short when a two-point conversion attempt was batted down and the Titans then recovered an onside kick with 1:14 remaining.

The inability to put two quality halves of football together have turned the high expectations of the preseason into an 0-3 start that has the Raiders buried in the AFC’s cellar.

There are a few moments the Raiders would love to have back.

Duron Harmon came up with an interception to put the Raiders in good field position late in the third quarter, but the offense lost yards and had to punt.

Derek Carr was intercepted on a pass in traffic at the goal line that bounced off the hands of Darren Waller. Another deep shot went off the fingertips of an open Waller.

The list goes on, but the only thing that really matters is 0-3.

2. Defense arrives late

It was the Raiders’ first early start of the season, and the defense appeared as if it slept through the alarm.

They were exceptional in the second half, but the Raiders were in a hole by then.

Tennessee scored touchdowns on its first three drives, each going 75 yards or more.

Only two times last season in the NFL did a team open a game with three consecutive touchdown drives of at least 75 yards.

The last time it happened against the Raiders was against the Giants in 2009.

This marked only the third time in the past 10 seasons that the Titans had scored touchdowns on their first three drives and the first time it had been done against the Raiders since the Rams accomplished the feat in 2014.

3. Tinkering continues up front

Alex Bars was activated from the practice squad and started at left guard for the Raiders.

It was just one move coach Josh McDaniels made in his continuing efforts to find the right combination on the offensive line.

Jermaine Eluemunor shifted from right tackle to right guard, and rookie Thayer Munford started at right tackle.

Rookie Dylan Parham got his second straight start at center in place of Andre James, who suffered a concussion on the last offensive play of the Week 1 loss to the Chargers.

It was the seventh offensive line combination the Raiders have tried this season, and the same unit remained intact throughout the game. The line appeared to deliver its best performance yet, though a couple of key penalties didn’t help its cause.

The start was Bars’ 12th of his four-year career and first with the Raiders.

