3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Early Christmas gift

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks away from tackle attempt by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) laughs on the sideline during halftime of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates as he scores a game-winning touchdown over the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a touchdown catch with teammate tight end Foster Moreau (87) and center Andre James (68) versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders fan pumps up others versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) flexes after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) hauls in a touchdown pass late over New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) yells on the field during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game versus the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is turned back after a good return by New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels talks with New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) secures a touchdown catch versus the New England Patriots defenders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) audibles at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws on the run during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) stiff arms Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) dives New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) into the turf on a tackle attempt on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with safety Duron Harmon (30) after downing a punt at the one yard line during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks to media during his post-game news conference after winning an NFL game, 30-24, against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Early Merry Christmas

The Raiders were gifted a victory by the Patriots.

Instead of settling for overtime, New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson tried to lateral the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to throw it back across the field to Mac Jones.

Chandler Jones intercepted the throw and flattened the Patriots’ quarterback on his way to a game-winning touchdown with no time on the clock.

Jones, a much-maligned free-agent signing, was credited with 48 yards on the return.

The Raiders set up the wild finish with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Keelan Cole with 37 seconds remaining that was upheld after a lengthy review.

Before the crazy final minute, the Raiders were facing the possibility of falling to 0-5 in games they led by at least 10 points at halftime.

A 17-3 halftime advantage vanished into a 24-17 Patriots lead until the final minute.

The victory keeps the Raiders’ playoff hopes alive and gives them momentum heading into a Christmas Eve game at Pittsburgh.

2. Streaks end

The Raiders did several things they had not done in a long time.

A blocked punt by Malcolm Koonce in the second quarter was the first by the Raiders since Denico Autry had one in 2014.

It proved to be a big play, as the Raiders scored just before halftime to take the 17-3 lead.

The Raiders also forced a rare field-goal attempt with their backs to the goal line early in the second quarter.

It was the first time an opponent failed to score a touchdown in a goal-to-go situation in the past 32 opportunities against the Raiders.

That dated back to last season, but it didn’t come easy.

The Patriots had scored a touchdown two plays earlier only to have signaled for a timeout just before the snap to wipe out the play.

Mac Jones then jumped over the pile and across the goal line on a fourth-down play, but the Patriots moved early.

After moving 5 yards back, they settled for the field goal.

3. Welcome back

Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow didn’t put up huge numbers in their return to the lineup, but they made their presence felt.

Waller’s first catch went for a 25-yard touchdown down the middle of the field.

It was a reminder of what his role in the offense was expected to be with so much defensive attention focused on Davante Adams outside.

Instead, Waller struggled to find a rhythm early in the season after missing most of training camp and then went on injured reserve when a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 was slow to heal.

Waller’s touchdown Sunday was his second of the season. He finished with three catches for 48 yards on four targets.

Renfrow looked dangerous as a punt returner, though he officially went for just 20 yards on three attempts.

While he secured just one of three targets, he moved the chains on third down.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.