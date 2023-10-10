3 takeaways from Raiders’ win over Packers

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ victory over the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) intercepts a Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) pass during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor (27) behind the lines during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium:

1. Defense does its thing

For the second straight week, the Raiders submitted a complete and thorough defensive effort.

But this time it resulted in victory.

Linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love twice, and cornerback Amik Robertson sealed the victory with an interception in the end zone in the final minute. All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby added a sack and four tackles for loss, preventing the first-year starting quarterback from finding a rhythm and forcing the Packers to play from behind.

The first interception was thrown right to Spillane, whose 24-yard return preceded a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. The second one, in the fourth quarter, followed a first-down sack by Crosby and was deflected before caroming into Spillane’s hands.

Robertson ran with Green Bay wideout Christian Watson, catching Love’s desperation throw in the final minute.

Also, the defense, facing a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, stuffed Packers running back AJ Dillon on successive plays and forced an incompletion on third-and-goal to hold Green Bay to a field goal after a 77-yard completion to Christian Watson midway through the third quarter.

Love finished 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three interceptions.v Dillon had 20 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Tre’von Moehrig added a sack for the Raiders, and linebacker Divine Deablo had a team-high 10 tackles.

2. Meyers makes an impact

Slot specialist Jakobi Meyers remains a top target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who found him seven times for 75 yards — including a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Raiders a 10-3 lead.

Meyers’ sharp route running and feel for opposing coverages helped him get open quickly for Garoppolo, who played again behind leaky pass protection that yielded four sacks and several additional pressures.

All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, however, was limited to one catch through the first 2½ quarters before breaking free late in the third with three catches for 33 yards to key the go-ahead score from Josh Jacobs early in the fourth quarter.

Adams finished with four receptions for 45 yards. Garoppolo, in his return from a concussion, finished 22 of 31 for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

3. To run or not to run?

The rushing offense — or lack thereof — remains an issue for the Raiders, who totaled 96 yards on 29 attempts for an average of 3.3 yards per rush. That against a defense ranked 31st through the first four weeks in defending against the run, allowing 155.3 yards per game.

Routinely mauled as soon as he received the ball, Jacobs carried 20 times for 69 yards and a score — breaking free in the third quarter for 24 yards, his longest run of the season.

Reverses, sweeps and end-arounds yielded 19 yards on four carries between wide receivers Tre Tucker, Deandre Carter and Meyers.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.