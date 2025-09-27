3 things to know about Bears: Could 2024 top pick be hitting stride?

The Raiders host the Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in a matchup of 1-2 teams. Here are three things to know about Chicago before kickoff.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates team's win against the Dallas Cowboys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, right, talks to quarterback Caleb Williams, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Raiders welcome a suddenly rolling Bears team to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams enter Week 4 with 1-2 records.

But unlike the Raiders, Chicago won its most recent game. The Bears won 31-14 at home against the Cowboys in Week 3 after losses to the Vikings and Lions.

Here are three things to know about Chicago entering Sunday’s matchup:

1. Williams getting in a groove

Quarterback Caleb Williams, the former USC star who the Bears selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft, is coming off his best game in the NFL.

Granted, it came against a Dallas defense that has given up the third-most yards in the league through three weeks. But Williams still completed 19 of his 28 passes for 298 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The 23-year-old had some rocky moments as a rookie, taking an NFL-high 68 sacks. He appears to be taking some steps forward in his second season under new coach Ben Johnson, Detroit’s former offensive coordinator.

“You’re seeing the maturity of a second-year player at the quarterback position. And being decisive, having his confidence grow,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “I think Ben does a good job of helping aid that.”

2. Poor defense

The Raiders desperately need to get their running game going. The Bears could be just what the doctor ordered.

Chicago has given up 139.3 rushing yards per game through three weeks, the seventh-most in the league. The Bears are also allowing opponents to run for 5.5 yards per carry, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

The team isn’t exactly stout against the pass, either. Chicago ranks 27th in passing yards allowed per game (247.7), 29th in total yards allowed per game (387) and is tied for 28th in points allowed per game (31).

It doesn’t help that the Bears best defensive player, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, is on injured reserve with a groin injury.

“We’ll look to be better in the run game here this week. That’s always a point of emphasis for us,” Johnson said. “But our goals and objectives to win the game vary. Sometimes, if you’re going to take away a couple of dynamic receivers in the passing game, you might play with a lighter box in the running game and you might give up a few more yards in the running game than you’d like.”

3. Las Vegas homecoming

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, a former Bishop Gorman standout, is starting to hit his stride.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 draft has 16 catches for 227 yards this season.

He also has four touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL with Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Odunze only had three touchdowns all of last year. It’s clear the 23-year-old is starting to develop real chemistry with Williams.

“It’s the natural connection that those two have,” Johnson said. “You see growth all across the board from Week 1 all the way to Week 3.”

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is impressed with what he’s seen from Odunze, who led the nation in receiving yards his final season at Washington.

“He’s a good player. Watched him in college too, so I’ve seen him a lot,” Carroll said. “He can do a little bit of everything. He’s really fast, he has good size, he’s tough. He’s making the plays, so we have to know where he is. We have to be really conscious that we can take care of him.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.