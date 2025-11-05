3 things to know about Broncos: Dominant defense could challenge Raiders

The Broncos’ dominant defense should pose a lot of problems for the Raiders in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup in Denver.

Raiders mailbag: What will it take for offensive line to come together?

Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) reacts to a play against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) defends in coverage as Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after a catch during an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) breaks the block from Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

The Raiders are facing a huge challenge Thursday night.

They need to travel to Denver on a short week, coming off a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and take on a Broncos team that has won six straight.

Denver should present a range of problems for the Raiders (2-6). The Broncos (7-2) boast one of the NFL’s most physical defenses, while second-year quarterback Bo Nix is adept at directing the offense.

Here are three things to know about Denver entering the “Thursday Night Football” matchup:

1. Denver defense is legit

The Broncos are giving up 18.4 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

They’re particularly good in the red zone. Opponents are scoring a touchdown only 34.8 percent of the time they reach Denver’s 20-yard line, the lowest rate in the NFL.

The Broncos’ red-zone defense played a huge role in the team’s 18-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. Denver forced Houston to kick five field goals, despite playing without the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year in cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral).

“Regardless of the situation, wherever the ball is put on the ground, we’ve got to play the football,” Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga said.

2. Harvey standing out

The Broncos made a wise choice when they selected running back RJ Harvey in the second round of April’s draft out of Central Florida.

Harvey, 24, has rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries while sharing time with veteran running back J.K. Dobbins. The rookie has also been a weapon in the passing game, catching 23 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

Harvey and Dobbins, who has rushed for 695 yards and four touchdowns on 135 carries, give Denver coach Sean Payton two dynamic options in the backfield. That duo reminds Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham of a pair of running backs Payton once had with the Saints.

“When you talk about it, it’s very reminiscent of watching the Saints offense back in the day with Pierre Thomas and (Alvin) Kamara and all those guys,” Graham said. “I think coach Payton does a great job of utilizing everybody on the roster. They all have a role. And he’s done that for a long time and it’s impressive to see.”

3. Nix coming through in clutch

Nix has put up average numbers his second NFL season.

His 88.5 passer rating ranks 21st among quarterbacks with more than two starts. He’s completed just 61.2 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But Nix has four game-winning drives this season, tied for the most in the league. His seven game-winning drives since the start of last year are also tied for the most in the NFL in that span.

The Broncos are confident that if they can keep the game close in the fourth quarter, the Oregon alum will find a way to win.

“The dude shows up. We know that when we have him back there, we have a chance to win the game,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. “I think that’s the most fun thing and confident thing to be able to have is to know the guy back there is going to give us a chance to win the game. That’s what he does week in and week out.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.