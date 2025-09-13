3 things to know about Chargers: Tough test awaits Raiders on Monday

The Raiders will host the Chargers in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium on Monday. It should be one of the team’s most difficult matchups of the year.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) knocks down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game in Sao Paulo, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Doug Benc/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, talks to quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

The Chargers got off to a roaring start in coach Jim Harbaugh’s second season, beating the Chiefs 27-21 in Brazil on Sept. 5.

Next up for Los Angeles? A “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

It should be a fascinating matchup between two AFC West rivals. Here are three things to know about the Chargers entering the game:

1. Better at WR

Los Angeles looked much improved at wide receiver against Kansas City.

Keenan Allen, who rejoined the Chargers in training camp after spending last season with the Bears, appears to have plenty left in the tank. The 33-year-old had seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Chiefs.

Third-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston also appears to be turning a corner. The 2023 first-round pick out of TCU disappointed his first two seasons, but had five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Brazil.

The Chargers’ top target is second-year pro Ladd McConkey, who had 83 catches for 1,149 yards as a rookie. The 23-year-old had six catches for 74 yards against Kansas City.

2. Strong QB

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has plenty to prove in the playoffs, where he is 0-2 in his NFL career.

But that’s a box for him to check off later this year. The 2020 first-round pick out of Oregon is still as good as it gets in the regular season and is capable of taking over any game he plays in.

Herbert, 27, was at his best against the Chiefs. He completed 25 of his 34 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 32 yards on seven carries.

Herbert has diced up the Raiders in his career. He is 6-3 in nine starts against the team and has completed 64.4 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’ll be a big problem for the Raiders on Monday night.

3. Mack may be slowing down

Mack, who the Raiders selected No. 5 overall in the 2014 draft, is still hunting down quarterbacks for the Chargers.

He’s caused headaches for his former team’s offensive line in the past. Mack had six sacks in a win over the Raiders on Oct. 1, 2023, as part of an incredible 17-sack campaign.

Mack, 34, may no longer be that same player, however.

He had just six sacks last season and it’s unclear if he can be the same one-man wrecking crew he once was.

He didn’t make much of an impact against the Chiefs, recording one tackle and two quarterback pressures in 45 snaps.

Mack is too talented to not make some splash plays. But he may not command as much of the Raiders’ attention this time around as he has previously.

That doesn’t mean the Chargers defense should be taken lightly. Los Angeles allowed the fewest points in the NFL last season and had two sacks against Kansas City.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.