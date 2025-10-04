3 things to know about Colts: Jones thriving thanks to ex-UNLV QB

The Raiders should have their hands full with a resurgent Colts team Sunday thanks to quarterback Daniel Jones’ impressive start.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) scrambles during the first hall of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) hands off to running back DJ Giddens (21) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) hands off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first hall of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Raiders hope to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday, but it won’t be easy.

They’ll face a surging Colts side that is thriving behind quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor. It’s safe to say the Raiders (1-3) will have their hands full in Indianapolis.

Here are three things to know about the Colts (3-1) before kickoff:

1. Jones back on track

Jones, a 2019 first-round pick of the Giants, has settled into his new home after being cast off by New York midway through last season.

The 28-year-old is on pace to post career highs almost across the board.

Jones has found a comfortable fit with Colts coach Shane Steichen, a former UNLV quarterback and assistant coach. Steichen’s play calling has highlighted Jones’ accuracy and athleticism while mitigating some of his weaknesses.

It helps that Indianapolis has a solid offensive line, led by three-time first team All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. The Colts also have a bevy of playmakers, including Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Tyler Warren.

Jones is taking full advantage of the talent around him. He has completed 71.9 percent of his passes this season with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 54 yards and eight first downs on 18 rushing attempts.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who was with the Giants for two seasons during Jones’ tenure there, isn’t surprised by the quarterback’s success.

“It seems like he’s in a place where he’s happy and he’s doing well. Physically, (he’s) got the arm talent and then (has) the added bonus of being able to move in the pocket. He’s fast. I mean, when he gets out in the open field, he’s fast,” Graham said. “But the thing that I think people might underestimate, but I know about him, (is) his toughness. He’s one of the tougher football players in the NFL, and he’s showing that right now.”

2. Taylor is for real

Taylor, a former Wisconsin star, leads the NFL with 414 rushing yards through four games.

The 26-year-old could challenge his career high of 1,811 yards, which he set during the 2021 season. Taylor, a 2020 second-round pick, has added 13 catches for 113 yards as a receiver. Graham knows the Raiders have to figure out a way to slow him down.

“It starts there. You got to stop the run to try to minimize the effectiveness of the play action,” Graham said. “But that’s going to be a great challenge with the combination of their O-line, their tight ends who block, the quarterback getting them in the right checks and the fact that they have vertical threats. So, you commit too much here, then they’re running by you. So, we got to be mindful of that.”

3. Defense in good hands

The Colts made a shrewd move by replacing defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with Lou Anarumo in the offseason.

Anarumo, one of the most respected minds in the NFL, is already making an impact with his new team. The Colts ranked 24th in scoring defense last season, giving up 25.1 points per game. They’re 12th (20.8 points per game) in their first year under Anarumo, who spent the previous six seasons with the Bengals.

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly knows his group is in for a challenge Sunday.

“They’re going to present multiple looks for you, they’re going to make it hard on the quarterback and (you’ll have) to make decisions at the line of scrimmage. (They’ll) show you one thing and then play another thing,” Kelly said. “So, they’re really, really well coached.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.