3 things to know about Commanders: Ex-Raiders QB steps into spotlight

The Raiders will see a familiar face at quarterback when they travel to take on the Commanders at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

FILE - Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

The Raiders will make a long trip out east for the second time in three weeks Sunday to face the Commanders.

At least this time, they caught a break. Washington’s dynamic young quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is out with a knee sprain he suffered against the Packers on Sept. 11.

That means Marcus Mariota will be under center for the Commanders (1-1) when they play the Raiders (1-1) at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Here are three things to know about Washington heading into the game:

1. No Daniels

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft, has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

He was the offensive rookie of the year last season after throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 891 yards and six scores on the ground.

Washington, which was 4-13 in 2023, improved to 12-5 and reached the NFC title game for the first time since 1992.

Daniels, 24, was off to a slower start his second season before getting hurt. The Commanders hope it’s a short-term injury. Their offense will be far less dangerous as long as its centerpiece is out.

2. Familiar face

Washington will turn to Marcus Mariota, the Raiders backup quarterback in 2020 and 2021, with Daniels out.

Mariota, 31, made three appearances for the Commanders last year and was effective. He completed 34 of his 44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon appears to be a good fit for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s system.

The Raiders are well aware of Mariota’s capabilities. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft wasn’t on the team that long ago, plus offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was the one that recruited him to the Ducks.

The Raiders, knowing Daniels’ status was up in the air, spent time this week preparing for both of Washington’s quarterbacks.

“I don’t want to sell either one of those players short. They are each individuals, so my job is to be prepared for both of them,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “And then I give the players as much information that’s needed. So I mean, they’re different. I’ve never had a quarterback that’s all the same. I mean, you talk about two guys (who were taken) with the number two pick in the draft when they came out. So the skill sets are high, I’ll put it that way. And then we got to adjust from there.”

3. Still got it

The heart and soul of the Commanders’ defense is a familiar face for Raiders coach Pete Carroll.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is still a tackling machine in the middle of the field, just as he was for Carroll for 11 seasons with the Seahawks.

Wagner, 35, is showing no signs of slowing down. His 21 tackles were tied for the sixth-most in the NFL through two weeks. He’s also leading a unit that’s allowed 33 points through two games, tied with the Raiders for the fifth-fewest in the league.

Part of Wagner’s success comes from familiarity. Washington coach Dan Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator for two seasons under Carroll, a stretch that included the team’s win in Super Bowl 48.

Carroll, for his part, isn’t surprised that Wagner is still playing at a high level.

“He’s a consummate leader now, and I know he had a lot to do with Danny getting the program rolling last year,” Carroll said. “We talk over the offseason, and we’ve communicated quite a bit and will always. And so to me, that’s a thrill to play against him. I think we’re going to try to block the heck out of him, but we’re counting on that he’s going to be really good on this day, and we’re going to have to be better.”

