3 things to know about Cowboys: Stellar offense, struggling defense

The Cowboys have been a tale of two teams this year entering Monday’s game against the Raiders. They can score points against anyone. They also can’t stop anyone.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) slides to a stop after gaining yards on a run as Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker (3), Jordan Burch (52) and others defend in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured out of the pocket by Arizona Cardinals' Darius Robinson (56) in the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Cowboys will make their first trip to Las Vegas in the regular season this week to play the Raiders on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

Dallas (3-5-1) still hopes to make the playoffs this year. To do so, the Cowboys need their struggling defense to start helping out one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Dallas has shown it can keep pace with other elite attacks. It just hasn’t been able to stop anybody.

Here are three things to know about the Cowboys entering Monday’s matchup:

1. Dallas offense is a problem

The Cowboys pose all sorts of problems for opposing teams. They rank fourth in points (29.2) and yards (378.4) per game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the middle of another stellar season, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 2,319 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowler has also rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

First-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, who worked under Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Seattle, has played a huge role in Dallas’ offensive success.

“They’re really functioning at a high level,” Carroll said. “They’re ranked highly in almost every one of the critical categories — points, yards, all kinds of stuff.”

2. Struggling defense gets boost

Despite the offense’s success, there is no getting around how bad the Cowboys’ defense has been.

Dallas ranks 31st in points (30.8) and yards allowed (397.4) per game.

The Cowboys tried to make some moves at the trade deadline to address their issues. They acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets and linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals. Both will make their Dallas debuts Monday night.

Wilson should help shore up the Cowboys’ run defense. Williams, a disruptive force in the interior, should help stop the run and rush the passer.

“Everybody wants a 3-technique, and they’re hard to find, and there’s a handful of guys that really dominate the position,” Carroll said. “He’s in that group of guys, so he’s going to make them better without question.”

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel will also make their Cowboys debuts Monday. Both have been on injured reserve the first nine games of the season with knee injuries.

3. Offensive line shows cracks

As good as Dallas’ offense has been, Prescott’s protection has taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

The Cowboys gave up just seven sacks their first six games. They’ve since surrendered eight over their last three. Prescott was taken down five times Nov. 3 against the Cardinals, who are tied with the Raiders for the sixth-fewest sacks in the NFL (18).

Dallas’ weak point is right tackle. Terence Steele and Nathan Thomas have combined to give up five sacks and 30 pressures from that spot this season.

That bodes well for Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who typically lines up on that side.

