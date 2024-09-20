3 things to know about Panthers: This QB has never lost to Raiders

Carolina made a stunning quarterback switch before its game against the Raiders on Sunday, which makes the matchup at Allegiant Stadium all the more interesting.

The Raiders, after starting their season with a pair of road games, will return to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for their home opener against the Panthers.

Here are three things to know about their NFC South opponent:

1. Defeating Dalton

The Panthers were at the center of the NFL news cycle this week after their 0-2 start prompted a quarterback change.

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, was benched. Veteran Andy Dalton, 36, will start against the Raiders instead.

What the move means for the future of Carolina’s organization is fascinating. But this week all the Raiders are concerned about is whether the switch will breath some life into an awful Panthers offense.

Dalton has plenty of experience and should be able to better utilize some of the team’s weapons like wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who Carolina acquired in an offseason trade with the Steelers.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and his defensive staff talked all week about looking back at Dalton’s previous film to see what he could bring to the Panthers attack that Young did not.

One thing Dalton at least has is a good history against his next opponent. He has won all three of his games against the Raiders in his career by a combined score of 91-23. Dalton threw two touchdowns for the Saints the last time he faced them, a 24-0 home victory for New Orleans on Oct. 30, 2022.

The Raiders at least should be able to come up with a detailed scouting report this time around. Assistant head coach Marvin Lewis was the Bengals head coach when Cincinnati drafted Dalton in the second round in 2011. The two proceeded to make the playoffs five times in eight seasons together before Lewis was fired in 2018.

2. Room to run

The Panthers are allowing 199.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks, the second-most in the NFL behind only the Colts (237).

That makes Carolina the perfect opponent for the Raiders, who desperately need to get their ground game going. The team is averaging just 49 rushing yards per game, which ranks last in the NFL. The Rams are 31st at 68 yards per game.

Pierce said he wants to get running back Zamir White around 20 carries per game so the first-year starter can find a rhythm. This would be the right game to make that happen.

The absence of Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who is out for the year with a knee injury, will make life even easier for the Raiders. Brown made the Pro Bowl last season after setting an NFL record for the most tackles by a defensive lineman with 103.

3. New program

Carolina hired Dave Canales as its new coach Jan. 25 to change the culture of the organization.

He has a long way to go.

Canales was a longtime Seahawks assistant under coach Pete Carroll before leaving to become the Buccaneers offensive coordinator last season. He helped revitalize quarterback Baker Mayfield’s career there and was part of Tampa Bay’s third straight NFC South title.

That work earned Canales the chance to lead his own team with the Panthers, but he may not have known how large of a challenge he was taking on. The fact that Young was benched two weeks into this season once again shows patience is not a virtue for Carolina owner David Tepper. Canales would be well-advised to start winning games soon.

