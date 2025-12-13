3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Jalen Hurts, Eagles struggling

The Raiders will head this weekend to Philadelphia, where they will meet the Super Bowl champion Eagles, who have lost three straight games but still lead the NFC East.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) knocks a pass down intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs during overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

The Raiders travel to Philadelphia to play the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on Sunday.

Between the blustery winter conditions that include the possibility of snow and a talented Eagles team that leads the NFC East, this is a difficult challenge for the 2-11 Raiders.

Throw in that the Eagles (8-5) are still smarting from their overtime loss to the Chargers on Monday night, and the Raiders will be facing an angry, championship-caliber team in need of a get-right game. Philadelphia has lost three straight games.

“There’s nothing much we can do,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said of the conditions. “We just have to be mentally right for it, and we got to take care of business as always. If it is an adverse situation, we just got to deal with it and do our stuff right as best we can. They have to do the same thing.”

Here are three things to know about the Eagles:

1. Reasons for concern?

The play of quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken a noticeable step back this season compared to 2024.

Hurts’ completion percentage is down by four points. The six interceptions he has thrown in 13 games are one more than he threw in 15 games last season.

And he is less than a week removed from a five-turnover game against the Chargers.

Hurts is coming off a Super Bowl MVP performance and has guided the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances in the past three years. If anyone deserves the benefit of the doubt, it’s him.

But Philadelphia is a high-stakes town, and the Eagles have never shown any hesitancy to move on from a player. This was the franchise that drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft, not long after giving quarterback Carson Wentz a lucrative long-term contract.

“I would say that for whatever reason, (slumps are) a part of the game. Success or greatness, those things aren’t linear,” Hurts said.“You have your ups, you have your downs, but it’s about how you respond to it. And I think about that. It’s nothing new that I haven’t faced before. It’s a matter of responding to it. And I got a lot of confidence how we will respond.”

2. Wide receiver’s struggles

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown does not shy away from expressing his displeasure when he doesn’t get the ball enough. Doing so has meant pointing a prominent finger in the direction of Hurts, whether directly or indirectly.

So it was noticeable when Brown came up short on three pivotal plays against the Chargers.

All three could have changed the outcome. But Brown could not secure a reception on a first-quarter long pass, a fourth-quarter pass that ricocheted off his hands and was intercepted and an overtime throw to the back of the end zone.

“That one hurt,” Brown said after the game. “I’m more than capable of making those plays. Jalen trusts me in any situation. I made some plays, but I wasn’t great when it mattered.”

The late-game mistakes bothered him the most.

“That’s what I hang my hat on because I’m the guy that I want that,” Brown said. “I want that pressure. The game’s on the line.”

3. Defense playing well

While the Eagles’ offense has struggled lately and ranks 19th in the NFL, the defense is playing great football under renowned coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio’s defense is ranked ninth overall while giving up 20.8 points per game. It has been particularly effective in the five games since the bye week, giving up nine touchdowns and 17.2 points per game.

Against the Chargers, the Eagles produced seven sacks and pressured quarterback Justin Herbert on 68.3 percent of his dropbacks.

It starts on the defensive line, where Jalen Carter — who missed the Chargers game and won’t play against the Raiders because of injuries to both shoulders — Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, Jaelan Phillips, Nolan Smith and Moro Ojomo present nightmare scenarios for offenses.

“This week presents another significant challenge,” Raiders quarterbacks coach and play-caller Greg Olson said. “They’re playing very well up front. … Every week presents a challenge, but this is a very good defensive front seven.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.