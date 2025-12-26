3 things to know about Raiders’ opponent: Giants rookie QB still learning

The New York Giants appear to have their quarterback of the future in rookie Jaxson Dart, while the Raiders are hoping to find theirs in the 2026 NFL draft.

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) sacks New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Giants visit Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

In a game many are calling the Tank Bowl, as each team is in a race to the bottom of the NFL standings and a chance to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, there are differences between teams with 2-13 records.

The Giants appear to have their quarterback of the future in Mississippi rookie Jaxson Dart, who was drafted in April when the team traded back into the first round. That means they will handle the draft asset far differently than the Raiders.

Here are three things to know about the Raiders’ next opponent:

1. Young quarterback still learning

Dart has endured a typical inconsistent season while being sidelined multiple times with concussions. On top of everything else, he has to learn how to protect himself as an NFL quarterback.

As a fearless runner, he can’t continue to take on the type of hits he’s absorbed this season.

He’s coming off his worst game, finishing with 33 yards passing — 13 net yards total — against a Vikings defense that confused him throughout.

Dart said he’s confident he will play better against the Raiders.

“I know the kind of player I am. I’m going to bounce back,” he said. “I think everybody in their careers is going to have a game that they’re unhappy about.”

2. Offensive line vulnerable

A mixture of injuries and other factors has left the offensive line in flux. It played a big part in the Vikings registering five sacks against Dart and pressuring him on 47.4 percent of his dropbacks.

It remains in question what the offensive line will look like Sunday, but the belief is the Giants could be without left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz Jr. because of injuries.

That could set up a big day for the Raiders’ defensive line.

Dart is expressing confidence in whoever lines up in front of him.

“This is probably the first time we’ve had that much movement in the rotation, but I trust in all those guys, and they have prepared and work really hard,” he said.

3. Expectations of a new coach

Interim coach Mike Kafka would like nothing better than to be the club’s next full-time coach.

But those chances have taken a big hit recently, including the lackluster offensive game plan he drew up against the Vikings in which the Giants attempted four passes in the first half.

“I wouldn’t call running the ball conservative,” Kafka said in defense of the game plan. “We just wanted to try to minimize some of that pressure package and let our run game go. So we were mixing a couple different personnel groupings — getting into some 13 personnel, some 12, a little bit of 11 — but trying to create an advantage for us.”

Expect the Giants to cast a wide net in their search for a replacement for Brian Daboll, fired after 10 games this season. And don’t be surprised if they make an aggressive run at Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.

