3 things to know about Raiders’ opponent: Texans defense dominant

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) runs the ball as Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs away from the pressure by Arizona Cardinals linebackers Josh Sweat (10) and Zaven Collins (25) as Texans offensive tackles Trent Brown (77) and Aireontae Ersery (79) make blocks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Raiders travel to Houston to play the surging Texans on Sunday.

If the season ended today, the Texans, who have won three straight games to improve to 9-5, would make the AFC playoffs.

Here are three things to know about them:

1. An example for the Raiders

If the Raiders (2-12) need a blueprint for how to rebuild, they should look no further than the Texans, who lost 38 games from 2020 to 2022 only to emerge as a model franchise since 2023.

They did it by being creative, bold and diligent.

They acquiesced to quarterback Deshaun Watson’s trade request in 2022, moving him for three first-round picks and the burden of a contract that averaged $40 million per season. They released defensive end J.J. Watt in 2021, saving $17.5 million in salary cap space

They were aggressive in the 2023 NFL draft, reeling in quarterback C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. near the top. Both have established themselves as foundational pieces. They also used previous drafts to select wide receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

They used free agency to supplement the defense with defensive ends, led by Danielle Hunter.

And in DeMeco Ryans, they identified a young coach who was aligned with the philosophy of the organization.

The Texans have turned themselves into a consistent, viable franchise as a result.

2. Defense is legitimate

The Raiders are in the midst of a defensive gauntlet the past three games, coming off games against the Broncos and Eagles.

But those were just the setup for their matchup with the Texans, who boast the NFL’s top defense and are built through the image of Ryans, one of the brightest defensive minds in the game.

It all starts up front, where Hunter and Anderson have combined for 22½ sacks. That’s bad news for a Raiders offense that has allowed an NFL-high 54 sacks.

The Texans are first in the NFL in points (16.3) and yards (269.2) allowed per game.

“Meco’s got those guys humming, and it’s the style of defense that we recognize really clearly,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “They’re doing it really well, and they’re really active. They have playmakers at all their spots, particularly the edge guys jump out, but it’s guys in the middle of the defense, too. The linebackers and the safeties are really active and creative.”

3. Better quarterback play

Stroud recently missed three games with a concussion, but his return has helped revitalize an offense that had been spotty all season.

In the eight games before Stroud’s concussion, the Texans were averaging 21 points per game. That ranked 24th in the NFL. In the three games since he’s returned, they are averaging 26.7 points.

Stroud has thrown just one interception in the past three games. He had five in eight games before being sidelined.

