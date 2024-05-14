3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap

The Raiders will learn the date of their first meeting against quarterback Derek Carr when their 2024 schedule is released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Raiders have known their 2024 opponents for a long time. But the order they’ll play them in will finally be revealed at 5 p.m. Wednesday when the NFL does its annual schedule release.

Here are three things to keep an eye on before all is unveiled:

1. What we know

The AFC is scheduled to play eight home games this season and nine on the road.

The opponents the Raiders will face at Allegiant Stadium are the Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Browns, Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers. The ones they’ll play on the road are the Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Rams, Ravens and Saints.

2. Derek Carr’s revenge game

The Raiders will face former quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans this season a year after parting ways with their longtime franchise passer.

Expect the emotions to be running high.

Carr played nine seasons with the Raiders and is their career leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdown throws (217). He threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions his first season with the Saints.

The reunion feels like a marquee matchup for the NFL. Don’t be surprised if it ends up on national television.

3. How long trips will be broken up

The Raiders are scheduled to have some long flights this season.

Baltimore, Cleveland, Miami and Tampa are all three time zones away. Timing will be key.

The Raiders would prefer to go to Baltimore and Cleveland earlier in the season to avoid the cold. Miami and Tampa Bay, on the other hand, would be more difficult to play in the first few weeks of the season when the Florida humidity is running high.

