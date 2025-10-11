3 things to know about Titans: Can rookie QB build off crazy comeback?

The Raiders need a win against the Titans on Sunday. But rookie Cam Ward may be heating up based on his performance in Tennessee’s comeback win last week.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders hope to snap a four-game losing streak when they return home to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Their schedule may be providing them the perfect opponent.

The Titans (1-4) were winless before making a wild comeback last week against the Cardinals. Tennessee outscored Arizona 16-0 in the fourth quarter to steal a victory on the road.

The win doesn’t obscure the fact the Titans are rebuilding and will need a lot of time to fix their mediocre roster. This is a game the Raiders (1-4) need to have at home.

Here are three things to know about Tennessee:

1. Building around Ward

The Titans’ hopes are pinned on rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft out of Miami (Florida).

Ward, 23, has mostly struggled his first year in the NFL. He has completed 51.8 percent of his 164 passes for 879 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Ward has also taken an NFL-leading 19 sacks.

The win over the Cardinals provided a glimpse of his potential, however. Ward threw for 193 yards in the fourth quarter to lead Tennessee’s comeback. It’s the kind of performance he can build on moving forward.

“He’s got a unique style about him. Very athletic, very confident,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “He throws tough throws and he makes tough throws. He’ll surprise you with his ability to find receivers.”

2. Simmons is a problem

The Titans have one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL in Jeffery Simmons, a three-time Pro Bowler. The standout defensive tackle, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, is a menace as a pass rusher. The Raiders will need to do everything in their power to prevent him from causing havoc up front.

Simmons, who Tennessee selected No. 19 overall in the 2019 draft out of Mississippi State, already has 3½ sacks, six tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits this season.

“Jeffery Simmons is as good a three-technique as there is in the league and his numbers will back it up,” Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. “He can cause a lot of problems in there. It’s unique. Sometimes you’re playing against a really strong defensive end and you can slide things to him and do all that, but when you have a guy right smack dab (in the) middle in the defense, he can cause some problems.”

3. Suspect run defense

The Titans are giving up 146.8 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the NFL. Opposing running backs have been able to consistently reach the second and third levels of Tennessee’s defense.

That could be good news for Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who has been outstanding when he’s been able to cross the line of scrimmage. Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft, has gained 328 of his 349 rushing yards after contact. He’s proven he can break tackles and outrun defenders if his blockers are able to give him space.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.