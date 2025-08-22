3 things to look for in Raiders’ preseason finale: Who makes cut at RB?

The Raiders’ backup quarterback battle, running back room and secondary depth are three things to keep an eye on in Saturday’s preseason finale.

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) returns a punt during the first half of the game on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) stretches during a team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) and Raiders safety Terrell Edmunds (48) tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) during the first half of the game on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders safety Terrell Edmunds (48) warms up before the Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) looks to move around San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) on a run during the first half of their pre-season NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Raiders close out their preseason schedule Saturday against the Cardinals. It will be the club’s final dress rehearsal before their Sept. 7 opener against the Patriots.

The game will also give players one last chance to state their case for spots on the 53-man roster before cutdown day Tuesday.

Here are three things to keep an eye on in the Raiders’ preseason finale:

1. Backup QBs

Starting quarterback Geno Smith and the first-team offense will likely get limited reps, if any, against the Cardinals.

That means the Raiders will get a long look at their other two quarterbacks.

Third-year pro Aidan O’Connell remains the favorite to be the team’s primary backup, but the culture coach Pete Carroll is building is predicated on competition. Carroll has never hesitated to make a change if he believes it’s warranted.

O’Connell, 26, is at least keeping the door open for a potential switch. He threw three interceptions his first two preseason games and hasn’t operated the offense as quickly as the Raiders would like.

His shaky performances could provide an opportunity for rookie sixth-round pick Cam Miller, who has improved throughout camp. The former North Dakota State standout has a chance to make a statement with a strong showing in Arizona.

2. Running back rotation

There’s been an interesting battle in training camp behind rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Veteran free-agent signing Raheem Mostert, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2023, entered as the favorite to be Jeanty’s primary backup. But fourth-year running back Zamir White has impressed the coaching staff, including new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. That could make Mostert, 33, a potential cut candidate.

Other running backs fighting for their roster spot include Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube and Chris Collier. Their performance on special teams, in addition to their time on offense, could play a huge role in deciding their fate.

3. Secondary depth

The Raiders have some things to figure out on the back end of their defense.

They need to decide who their starting cornerback will be opposite veteran free-agent signing Eric Stokes. Rookie third-round pick Darien Porter and Kyu Blu Kelly, a Bishop Gorman alum, are the two primary candidates.

Kelly missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and appeared limited Thursday, so it remains to be seen how much he’ll play against the Cardinals. But Porter, who switched from wide receiver to cornerback in college at Iowa State, needs as many reps as he can get.

Other cornerbacks like Decamerion Richardson, JT Woods, Greedy Vance, Sam Webb, Darnay Holmes and John Humphrey should get extended run as they try to solidify their roster spots. The Raiders will also use Saturday to work through their depth chart at safety.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. was expected to have a role in the team’s big nickel personnel group, but he suffered a broken fibula during a scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium earlier this month. Chris Smith II, Thomas Harper and recent free-agent signing Terrell Edmunds have competed for that job ever since.

Edmunds, a 2018 first-round pick of the Steelers, appeared to gain the upper hand this week. But Saturday’s game should help the Raiders make a final call.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Cardinals

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: Fox

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -2; total 37½