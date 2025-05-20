3 things to watch at Raiders OTAs: Jeanty to try new pre-snap stance

Here are three things to watch during the Raiders’ organized team activities this week, including the health of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty goes through a drill during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders began the organized team activity phase of their offseason program this week.

The club will get 10 workouts in over the next three weeks before its mandatory minicamp takes place June 10-12.

The first Raiders OTA open to the media is Wednesday. Here are three things to watch as the team takes the next step in its preparation for the 2025 campaign:

1. Jeanty changing stance?

Running back Ashton Jeanty, who the Raiders selected sixth overall in April’s draft, was known for his unique, fully upright stance throughout his decorated collegiate career at Boise State.

That could change in the NFL. Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly approached Jeanty about switching to a more traditional stance, and the 21-year-old appears open to it.

“Sometimes you have to, you know, go with the flow,” Jeanty said during an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show Monday.

Kelly didn’t waste any time before approaching Jeanty about the change, even though Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards on 374 carries his final season with the Broncos and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

“What’s crazy is, Chip Kelly comes to me first day of rookie minicamp, and he’s like, ‘You ever play basketball?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I play basketball, you know I can dunk and all that,’” Jeanty said. “He’s like, ‘OK, show me how you would guard me,’ and he’s acting like he’s holding the ball.”

Kelly made his point when Jeanty got into a defensive crouch. He said Jeanty needed to be in the same kind of position to avoid and take on would-be tacklers.

It will be interesting to see if the switch carries over to OTAs, or if Jeanty proves to be so dynamic his stance becomes an afterthought.

“He won for now,” Jeanty said. “I’m going to try and persuade him one day. I have to earn my stripes and make some plays first, but I don’t think it’s going to be the end.”

2. Wilkins’ health

The Raiders, like all NFL teams, don’t comment on the injury status of their players during the offseason.

That’s resulted in some mystery surrounding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury in Week 5 last year.

Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders in March 2024, appeared to be on track for a full recovery in early January. But he’s dealt with some issues during the offseason and had to wear a walking boot at one point, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Wilkins’ practice status Wednesday could be telling. He has plenty of time to get ready for the start of the season, but sitting out OTAs would be a sign he still has hurdles to overcome.

3. Smith under center

The Raiders offense is expected to look different for a variety of reasons next year. One of the main ones is the presence of quarterback Geno Smith.

The Raiders traded for Smith before the opening of free agency in March. The deal reunited him with coach Pete Carroll, who he played for in Seattle.

The team is counting on Smith to stabilize a position that has been in flux for two years since the departure of quarterback Derek Carr.

It will be interesting to see how far along Smith is in Kelly’s offense, and how his chemistry is developing with tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and the rest of the Raiders’ weapons.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.