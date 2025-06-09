3 things to watch at the Raiders’ mandatory minicamp

From Geno Smith and his pass catchers, to the usage of Ashton Jeanty and competition at cornerback, there’s plenty to focus on during the Raiders’ minicamp this week.

Raiders mailbag: Will OL or DL be better unit next season?

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs upfield after a catch during OTA's at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Darien Porter (26) runs with the ball during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball tossed by Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders open their three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday at their Henderson practice facility. It’s the final time they will work as a team until the opening of training camp next month.

Here are some areas to focus on:

1. Monitoring cornerback room

The Raiders look thin at cornerback on the surface. Their projected starters on the perimeter — Eric Stokes and Jakorian Bennett — have been limited the past two seasons by injuries. Prospect Decamerion Richardson is in his second season, and Darien Porter is a rookie. Darnay Holmes is penciled in as the slot cornerback starter for now.

There is plenty of potential, with Porter already pushing for a starting job. But how comfortable should the Raiders be with that much inexperience at that level of their defense?

They could have options on the open market, with the Packers releasing veteran Jaire Alexander and former Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton unsigned.

The next three days will give the Raiders one final look at their cornerbacks before training camp. Can this group convince the staff that no additions are needed?

2. Chemistry on offense

The Raiders need their pass game to hit the ground running, and it starts with new quarterback Geno Smith getting on the same page with his weapons.

Second-year tight end Brock Bowers will be the focal point of the pass game, and he and Smith have displayed a good feel for each other. Smith and Jakobi Meyers have also looked crisp.

For the Raiders to put maximum pressure on defenses, though, they need other threats. Tre Tucker, coming off a 47-catch season, is one option. Rookies Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton and Tommy Mellott will get opportunities.

Bech, a second-round pick out of TCU, has a real chance to be a major factor alongside Meyers and Bowers. He was a standout during organized team activities.

3. Jeanty usage

Quarterbacks and running backs were working together during a passing period last week at OTAs. Ashton Jeanty, the club’s first-round pick out of Boise State, lined up for a rep behind rookie quarterback Cam Miller.

At the last second, Smith jumped in for Miller. The implication was clear: The Raiders want to get Jeanty involved in their pass game, and Smith was astute enough to understand the importance of maximizing every rep with the rookie.

Smith and Jeanty eventually hooked up on a 25-yard wheel route throw.

The play was indicative of how the Raiders plan to utilize Jeanty. The screen game will be a big part of the attack, but so will throwing to him downfield. Jeanty has lined up all over the field, including out wide, so don’t be surprised to see him as a versatile piece of the pass game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.