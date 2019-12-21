3 things to watch for in Raiders-Chargers game

Here are three things to watch for in the Raiders- Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CARSON, Calif. — The Raiders have not been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. But heading into the next-to-last game of the regular season having lost four straight, their chances are quite slim.

But the 6-8 Raiders do have a chance Sunday to get their first win against the Chargers since the team moved to Los Angeles. Despite sizable pro-Raiders crowds, the Chargers prevailed at home 30-10 in 2017 and 26-10 last season.

After playing the last game at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum last week, the Raiders lost three key players to injuries. But the fact that they still have a chance to finish at .500 for only the second time since since 2011 is significant.

With that in mind, here are three things to watch for in Sunday’s game.

1. Can the Raiders force turnovers?

The Raiders have struggled creating takeaways, ranking No. 29 with just 14. But the Chargers are one of the league’s most turnover-prone teams, ranking No. 29 with 29 giveaways.

Los Angeles has committed 16 turnovers in its last five games — including seven in last week’s loss to Minnesota. Quarterback Philip Rivers threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Running back Melvin Gordon lost a pair of fumbles. And tight end Hunter Henry lost a fumble. Even running back Austin Ekeler lost a fumble, though his bounced harmlessly out of bounds.

Rivers also has thrown the second-most interceptions in the league with 18.

In the Week 10 victory over the Chargers, the Raiders forced a season-high three takeaways. If they can repeat that performance, that would go a long way toward a potential victory.

2. How will the offensive line handle injuries?

The Raiders already had to put right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve this week, as head coach Jon Gruden said his pectoral muscle just wasn’t getting any better. Left guard Richie Incognito also did not practice all week with an ankle injury and is out.

Coach Jon Gruden said Denzelle Good will start at left guard in place of Incognito. The Raiders also may promote offensive lineman Kyle Kalis from the practice squad to provide depth. In Brown’s absence, Brandon Parker is set to start at right tackle.

The Raiders’ depth up front will certainly be tested against a strong Chargers defense. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked three times in the first matchup with the Chargers in November.

3. How will Washington and Richard carry the load at running back?

With rookie running back Josh Jacobs out due to his shoulder injury, the Raiders are once again expected to give a heavy workload to DeAndré Washington and Jalen Richard. The tandem combined for 21 carries and 81 yards rushing, plus eight receptions for 61 yards in the Week 14 loss to the Titans.

With as little production as the Raiders have gotten out of their wide receiving corps, they’ll likely need Washington and Richard to be highly productive to sweep the 5-9 Chargers for the first time since 2016.

