3 things to watch in Raiders’ preseason finale against 49ers

The Raiders close out their preseason schedule against the 49ers on Friday at Allegiant Stadium, but don’t expect to see any of their key players.

Most of them will watch from the sidelines, out of harm’s way, as the team prepares for its opener Sept. 8 against the Chargers.

There are still things the Raiders can learn Friday night, however. They have questions when it comes to their depth on the offensive and defensive lines. There are snaps available in their secondary. The game is a chance for players to prove they deserve roster spots and roles this upcoming season, whether it be with the Raiders or elsewhere.

The team plans to be aggressive on cut-down day Tuesday and scan the waiver wire for potential improvements. That means the players that do see the field Friday need to make a strong case for themselves.

Here are three things to watch in the Raiders’ preseason finale:

1. QB3

The Raiders named veteran Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback Sunday and said second-year pro Aidan O’Connell will serve as the backup.

Neither will play Friday.

That means the only thing left to settle is whether the Raiders keep a third quarterback on their initial 53-man roster. The candidates are undrafted rookie Carter Bradley and veteran Nathan Peterman, who joined the team Aug. 13.

The NFL changed its roster rules last season to allow teams to dress an emergency quarterback even if he isn’t on their 45-player active list on game days. The quarterback has to be on the 53-man roster, though. That means the Raiders will have to decide whether having insurance under center is important enough to take away a roster spot from another position group.

Bradley and Peterman’s performances Friday will factor into that argument. Bradley, the son of former Raiders and current Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, will play the first half against the 49ers. Peterman will get the second half.

Both are candidates for the Raiders’ practice squad if they don’t make the 53-man roster.

2. Wide receiver depth

The Raiders appear to have four players locked in at wide receiver: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and DJ Turner.

They could keep as many as six. That means Friday is a huge opportunity for players like Kristian Wilkerson, Jalen Guyton, Ramel Keyton, Tyreik McAllister and Alex Bachman.

Wilkerson and Guyton likely have the inside track for those two spots, but Keyton, McAllister and Bachman are all making strong cases for themselves.

McAllister has been dynamic with the ball in his hands in camp and could carve out a role on special teams. He led the Canadian Football League in kickoff return average with Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season.

The Raiders’ top four receivers likely won’t see the field Friday, so everyone fighting for a spot should get an opportunity to show they deserve to make the team.

3. Young secondary players

The Raiders are thin at cornerback behind starters Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett. Veteran Brandon Facyson has been out more than three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Rookies Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire, who were picked in the fourth and seventh round in April’s draft, respectively, thus have rotational roles available to them. But they struggled during the Raiders’ first two preseason games and raised questions about their readiness.

Both players will get another chance Friday to show they’ve grown from those experiences. The Raiders would love for them to prove they can contribute right away. Otherwise, the team may spend Tuesday looking for additional help at cornerback.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.