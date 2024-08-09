3 things to watch in Raiders’ preseason opener against Vikings

The quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will be the main storyline when the Raiders open their preseason schedule against the Minnesota Vikings.

Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (45) runs back a catch during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) eyes defensive end Elerson Smith (92) while shadowed by head coach Antonio Pierce on drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks for a receiver during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) grabs a ball and looks to pass during the first day of training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his defense run drills during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MINNEAPOLIS — The Raiders’ quarterback competition has turned their three-game preseason schedule into must-see TV.

The first episode takes place Saturday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Raiders spent the first 17 days of training camp in Costa Mesa, California, but got no clarity on the quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. Both had good and bad moments — more so of the latter — and left coach Antonio Pierce no closer to making a decision on a starter than before the team left Las Vegas.

The O’Connell-Minshew battle will be the main storyline Saturday but not the only one. Here are three things to watch:

1. Who starts at quarterback?

Pierce said it was never his intention to base his decision solely on practice. So the focus now turns to the preseason games.

O’Connell and Minshew will each play one quarter against the Vikings, Pierce said. But he didn’t say who would start or whether both will play with the starters.

How they respond to game action could finally provide a clue as to whom will be the starter when the Raiders open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Chargers.

2. Beyond the starting defense

The Raiders didn’t have any joint practices with other teams during their time in Southern California, so don’t be surprised if they play some or all of their first-team defensive starters against the Vikings.

That said, the real intrigue is the depth the Raiders are building behind their first-team players, and Saturday is a great opportunity to further that objective.

Costa Mesa provided a great starting point for young defensive prospects such as second-year tackles Byron Young and Nesta Jade-Silvera, rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and first-year cornerbacks Decamerion Richardson, MJ Devonshire and Woo Governor and safety Trey Taylor. Second-year safety Chris Smith also had a solid camp.

All are expected to get significant reps against the Vikings. So will defensive end Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft whose rookie season was severely impacted by a foot injury he suffered in college. He needs to start showing the Raiders he was worth that investment.

The defense has a chance to be a top-10 unit in the NFL, perhaps even better if the younger players produce.

3. Can young offensive players build on momentum?

The tight end tandem of second-year player Michael Mayer and rookie Brock Bowers stood out throughout training camp. They will get a chance to play against an opposing defense in Minnesota, and it will be interesting to see if both pick up where they left off in Southern California.

Rookie running back Dylan Laube has been a camp-long standout, and the Raiders are expected to feature him in all sorts of roles against the Vikings. Laube is projected to contribute immediately on special teams, but the Raiders are eager to create some situational packages for him on offense.

Similarly, second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker and third-year wideout DJ Turner have an opportunity to build on the momentum they created in camp.

Rookie DJ Glaze has been pushing veteran Thayer Munford for the starting right tackle job. Munford probably will start against the Vikings, but Glaze has a chance to close ground with a good performance.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Vikings (preseason)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: Fox, NFLN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -3; total 40